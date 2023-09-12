Apple announces iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple just announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company’s flagship phones come in a brand-new titanium design with Grade-5 titanium and brush texture. Both phones are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays with the Dynamic Island cutout, ProMotion, and Always-On display technology. Apple says it has made ultra-thin borders.

The company claims this is the lightest iPhone Pro ever. Apple added a new Ceramic Shield technology, making it even more resistant. With a new internal rearrangement, this iPhone makes it easier to repair the screen, like the iPhone 14 models.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Another design change is the new Action Button, just like the Apple Watch Ultra. This button lets you perform several new actions by enabling the camera, flash, translate, silent mode, and more shortcuts.

After a year of rumors, Cupertino is adding the new A17 Pro chip to this device. With a 3nm manufacturing process, it has 19 billion transistors. It has a 6-core CPU, with 2 high-end performance cores, up to 10% faster, and 4 performance-core CPU. It can perform 35 trillion operations per second thanks to the new Neural Engine. Its new 6-core GPU makes it 20% faster than the previous generation while also improving efficiency. It has hardware-accelerate ray tracing, which is 4x better than software ray tracing.

Image source: Apple Inc.

iPhone 15 Pro has a USB 3 controller, up to 10 gigabits per second. Up to 20x faster transfer speeds than iPhone 15’s USB-C 2.0.

Regarding its cameras, Apple has a new system with seven camera lenses in the user’s pocket. It has a more advanced 48MP primary camera with a larger sensor that can record up to 4K 60fps ProRes. Users can now shoot in 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35mm focal lengths. Apple says it has improved Smart HDR and Photonic Engine to make photos more realistic.

iPhone 15 Pro has a 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, while the Pro Max has 5x optical zoom at 120 mm. Apple states that it does 10,000 micro adjustments per second to ensure the photo doesn’t blur. Cupertino has also improved its ultrawide lens for Night Mode and Macro photos.

Both iPhone 15 Pro models also capture Spatial Video, which is an exclusive feature of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 for 128GB, and iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders start this Friday, and they will be available on September 22.