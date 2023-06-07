Here’s why I think Apple’s Vision Pro teased a huge iPhone 15 Pro camera upgrade

Apple stunned everyone when it presented its Vision Pro spatial computer during the WWDC 2023 keynote. While this device won’t hit stores in the US until early 2024, I can’t stop thinking about one feature we could see landing on the iPhone 15 Pro.

This device offers Apple’s first innovative 3D camera, which “can capture magical spatial photos and spatial videos in 3D.” The company explains that with spatial photos and videos, you can relive cherished moments like never before on Apple Vision Pro.

Although the company says, “Your existing library of photos and videos looks incredible at remarkable scale and panoramas wrap around you,” I’m convinced the Vision Pro spatial computer won’t be the only device to take spatial photos and spatial videos. I’ll explain why.

First of all, Apple Vision Pro doesn’t look like the device you would take to the beach, the park, or for that trip to Japan. Second, once you get your hands on this spatial computer – which will take a very long time to happen – you will probably want a few “cherished memories” to be already available.

With an improved LiDAR scanner expected to arrive with the iPhone 15 Pro, this could be the push Apple needed to deliver this spatial photo and spatial video feature. While I believe current pictures and videos probably look good on the device, I think the company will activate a toggle to capture spatial photos and videos with the upcoming iPhone model.

For those Pokémon GO players, I think it could be something like AR mapping – when Niantic asks you to map a PokéStop. These photos and videos would take a bit longer to capture but would give a sense of depth that we are not used to.

Since the iPhone 15 Pro will be more popular – and more widely available than Apple Vision Pro –this would be a genius opportunity for Apple to spread spatial photography even before its spatial computer is out in the wild.