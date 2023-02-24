iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature an improved LiDAR scanner

With the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple first introduced the LiDAR scanner, which improves AR experiences while also benefiting the camera with faster autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will improve this scanner by replacing Lumentum and WIN Semi with Sony as the exclusive supplier for the ToF VCSEL for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

In a Twitter thread, Kuo writes, “the critical design of Sony’s ToF VCSEL solution in integrating VCSEL & driver IC, which can reduce power consumption or provide better ToF performance under same power consumption.”

In other words, the analyst says that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models can benefit in two ways from having Sony as the new supplier:

Reducer power consumption of the LiDAR scanner on the next generation of iPhones; Provide better ToF performance while consuming the same power, which is beneficial for camera and potential AR applications.

(1/7)

Sony will replace Lumentum (design) / Win Semi (production) as the exclusive ToF VCSEL supplier for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Lumentum/Win Semi will face long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 24, 2023

This report is the third time we heard that Apple could improve battery life with iPhone 15 Pro models. Previously, we heard about the A17 Bionic chip, a new display technology, and an improved LiDAR scanner. These changes will benefit the company’s next flagship phone battery.

And even if Apple adds this new ToF sensor but consumes the same power, this would mean the new camera would be charged with more improvements regarding Night Mode, low-light photography, and Cinematic mode. That said, Apple would still have a more power-efficient device thanks to the new processor and the new display technology.

Besides that, the company has been rumored to introduce a new titanium finish to the iPhone 15 Pro models, a periscope lens to the larger Pro iPhone, and the same Dynamic Island cutout to the regular versions.

Below, you can find everything we know about Apple’s next flagship iPhones.