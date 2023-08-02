Kuo: AirTag 2 could launch in late 2024 with Apple Vision Pro integration

A couple of years after releasing the first-generation AirTag, Apple could be planning to release AirTag 2 later in 2024. The information comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which in June said that due to “gradually grown” in AirTag shipments, Apple could be planning to develop a new generation of this product.

According to a tweet by the analyst, AirTag 2 will likely go into mass production in 4Q24. In addition, he believes that “spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2.”

At this moment, it’s unclear what changes Apple could add to a second-generation AirTag, as this device is basically an item tracker to your everyday things, such as wallet, luggage, or bike.

Over the past few years, Apple has improved tracking detection, as some people were using this device to stalk others. For example, just last week, Google announced that Android phones can now alert you if an AirTag is stalking you.

Another great change coming with iOS 17 is the ability to share your AirTag with family members, so some items won’t trigger a stalking alert, such as a keychain, while also allowing other users to see where this item is through the Find My app.

Although it’s unclear at this moment, it’s possible that Apple Vision Pro might give you a clearer view of where to find an item with an AirTag attached by showing a new Precision Find feature. Besides that, we’ll have to wait for new reports to corroborate Kuo’s analysis.

In addition, for AirTag 2, Apple could make the internal sound louder or even improve the ultra-wideband chip to work at a longer distance.

Naturally, BGR will continually report about this product and rumors regarding upcoming Apple hardware and software.