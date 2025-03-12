New leak may reveal iPhone 17 Air’s exact thickness

The million-dollar question is again upon us: How thick will the iPhone 17 Air be? Most rumors suggest it will be around 5mm to 6mm thick. However, we have heard new suggestions almost weekly about the exact thickness of this device.

While Apple seemingly stopped caring about the thickness of its devices for a period, there’s a new trend of making its devices thinner without compromising power and battery life. The first example of this is the 2024 iPad Pro with the M4 chip. Its ultra-thin form factor still offers a great battery life and impressive power for everyday tasks.

Now, we have two new rumors regarding the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air. Chinese leaker Ice Universe (via MacRumors) says the camera bump of this new iPhone will be 4.00 thick; with that, the thickest point of the new iPhone 17 Air would be 9.5mm, as Apple would be able to make the thinnest part 5.5mm only.

This is on par with what analyst Jeff Pu keeps reporting. In a note seen by BGR, Pu says the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 5.5-6mm thickness. The analyst also reiterates other previous rumors, including a 6.6-inch display, the A19 chip, and 8GB of RAM, making this device Apple Intelligence-ready.

According to his notes, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 24MP front-facing camera, a single 48MP rear camera with 7P lenses, Face ID technology, a titanium casing, Apple’s 5G modem, the C1, and charging for up to 35W.

This is going to be one of the most packed iPhone updates in years. After a light iPhone 16 release, Apple has been working hard to redesign its iPhone lineup and improve its processors while also trying to get Apple Intelligence right. As of now, the company is facing major delays with one of its most important features, a personalized Siri.