iPhone 17 Air price and exact thickness may have just leaked

The upcoming iPhone 17 Air looks more like a real product after every leak. This time, South Korea’s Sisa Journal (via MacRumors) reveals the iPhone 17 Air’s price and its exact thickness.

According to the publication, Apple aims for this device to be 6.25mm thick, which would make this device the thinnest iPhone ever. Comparatively, MacRumors points out that this would make the iPhone 17 Air 20% thinner than the regular iPhone 16 models and 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro versions.

This leak is corroborated by other sources who previously stated that Apple plans to release an iPhone 17 Air with a thickness of around 5mm to 6mm. Now, after rumors saying Cupertino wants to charge extra for this device, Sisa Journal believes this iPhone will be a replacement for the Plus model, and Apple will likely keep the exact price point of the iPhone Plus for this Air version.

That means the iPhone 17 Air’s price could be $899—or at least a variation of the iPhone 16 Plus price, depending on the configuration Apple offers.

Still, it’s safer to assume that the iPhone 17 Air will be cheaper than the Pro models, but it doesn’t mean Apple won’t offer a price hike across the lineup. Last December, Well-connected leaker jukanlosreve shared the following quote from Jong Wook Lee, a senior researcher at Samsung Securities Research Center:

Although there were initial expectations that Apple’s iPhone prices would rise this year, prices were unusually not increased. As a result, profit margins have declined since the third quarter of this year. iPhone prices are expected to increase next year.

The leaker speculated that the Galaxy S25, S26, iPhone 17, and iPhone 18 might all get price hikes. Obviously, if the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 17 were to see price hikes, their successors would also be more expensive than the 2024 Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16. Samsung and Apple would not necessarily have to raise prices two years in a row. And I’m not sure customers would stomach such a scenario.

