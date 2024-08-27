Leaker says AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 are coming soon with much better ANC tech

With the iPhone 16 event date announced, Apple is readying several other products for the keynote. While rumors have previously mentioned that Apple plans to update AirPods 4 during this event, it seems we might get a new AirPods Pro as well.

According to leaker Kosutami on X, the new AirPods Pro will have “much better ANC than previous versions.” The leaker also mentioned that this technology will be available for AirPods 4.

Active Noise Canceling is a top feature of AirPods Pro. It uses advanced digital signal processing algorithms to analyze the incoming audio signal and generate an opposite sound wave to cancel the outside noise.

For AirPods Pro 2, Apple made it better with Adaptive Mode, which combines Transparency and ANC so that you can hear your surroundings but have the audio adjusted when there’s traffic or construction noise, for example.

That said, rumors expect ANC to also come to AirPods 4. Apple is apparently working on two different models: a direct successor to the third-generation version and another one with non-removable ear tips and ANC.

Also for the AirPods 4th generation, both would be announced soon https://t.co/Jr5khSJdCU — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) August 27, 2024

This latest leak is interesting because AirPods Pro 3 was expected for the third quarter of 2025. If Kosutami is correct, we could expect new earbuds as soon as two weeks from now. Previously, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported on new health features for this device. He reported that Apple is working on a new hearing test feature that “will play different tones and sounds to allow the AirPods to determine how well a person can hear.”

In addition, if the company can add a sensor to determine body temperature via a wearer’s ear canal, it will be more accurate than the Apple Watch’s wrist temperature measurement. AirPods Pro 3 could even hint at possible cold or other illnesses with these readings.

Fortunately, the iPhone 16 event is just around the corner, and we’ll soon discover whether new AirPods are coming.