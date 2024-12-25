NFL on Netflix: How to watch the Christmas Day games live

In order to attract as many viewers as possible this holiday season, Netflix is broadcasting NFL games live for the first time this Christmas. On December 25, you can watch the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then stream the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans immediately after.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know for the NFL games, from the pre-show festivities to the start times to the halftime shows.

When are the NFL Christmas Day games?

Here’s the full schedule for the NFL Christmas Day games on Netflix on Dec. 25:

In the US, the NFL Christmas games will expire 3 hours after the livestream ends. Outside the US, the games will expire 24 hours after the livestream ends.

How do you watch the NFL games on Netflix?

If you want to watch the games live, you’ll need an active Netflix subscription. The NFL games are included in every plan, so even if you have the Standard with ads plan, you can still watch along live. You’ll have to watch some ads during the broadcast anyway.

In addition, the games will be broadcast locally on TV in the competing teams’ home and away markets for their respective games. Finally, if you pay for an NFL+ subscription, you can stream the games on your mobile device via the NFL mobile app.

What’s happening before the games?

If you’re reading this before 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 25, NFL Christmas Gameday is airing live on Netflix, getting you ready for the games with all of the latest news.

Who’s performing today?

Mariah Carey kicked off the day with a new pre-recorded rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Voices of Service, which is a singing quartet featuring retired military veterans, will sing the national anthem at the Chiefs vs. Steelers game. The a cappella group Pentatonix will then sing the national anthem at the Ravens vs. Texans game.

But the main event is the halftime show of the Ravens vs. Texans game, during which Beyoncé will perform tracks from “Cowboy Carter” live for the first time.