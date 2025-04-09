Windows Hello is the latest casualty of Microsoft’s buggy update history

Another Windows update, another round of unexpected headaches. This time, the culprit is a new Windows Hello bug that’s locking users out after Microsoft’s latest security patch—proving once again that even routine updates can break the basics.

The issue stems from the April 2025 security update, KB5055523, which affects both Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025. According to Microsoft, the bug appears in a specific (but not uncommon) scenario and is only affecting users with Dynamic Root of Trust for Measurement (DRTM) or System Guard Secure Launch enabled who use the system’s “Reset this PC” option and choose “Keep my Files” during recovery.

Post-reset, users may find themselves locked out of their devices. Instead of accessing their accounts through the usual face or PIN-based login, they’re greeted with error messages like “Something happened, and your PIN isn’t available” or “Sorry, something went wrong with face setup.”

For now, Microsoft is offering workarounds for the Windows Hello bug, rather than a formal fix. To regain PIN access, users can follow the “Set my PIN” prompt on the login screen to re-enroll in Windows Hello. Those who prefer facial recognition will need to head into Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > Facial recognition to set it up again from scratch.

While it’s a functional workaround, being unable to log in with your pin could very well leave some people panicking. And this isn’t the only headache tied to KB5055523. Microsoft also recently fixed a Windows update bug that caused Copilot to be uninstalled on some PCs—perhaps one of the best bugs we’ve seen in recent years.

This Windows Hello bug is also on top of a new safeguard hold placed on devices running SenseShield’s sprotect.sys driver, which caused blue or black screen errors. Hopefully an official fix is released soon. But, at least there’s a way to get back into your account, even if it is annoying.