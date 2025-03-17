New Windows 11 update bug is one of the best things to happen to Windows in a while

Windows updates have quite a reputation. Sometimes, they fix critical issues; other times, they introduce brand-new ones nobody asked for. The latest Windows 11 update bug, however, falls into a different category altogether—it’s a bug that might actually be doing users a favor.

Microsoft’s March Patch Tuesday update rolled out on March 11 and had an unexpected side effect: it uninstalled Copilot from some Windows 11 devices. Yes, the AI-powered assistant that Microsoft has been aggressively pushing onto users is just gone for some users.

Of course, Microsoft quickly acknowledged the issue, saying that Copilot is being unintentionally uninstalled and that they’re working on a fix. But for a certain subset of users, this latest Windows update bug isn’t a problem, this is a blessing in disguise.

Not everyone loves Copilot. Microsoft has been shoving AI into every corner of Windows—even Paint—and not everyone is excited about their operating system suddenly acting like a chatbot-powered life coach. While some find Copilot useful, others see it as bloatware in disguise, taking up precious taskbar space while offering features no one asked for.

Image source: Microsoft

For those in the latter camp, this Windows 11 update bug is less of a glitch and more of a gift. No more having to have a specific version of Windows 11 or having to dig through settings to disable Copilot. No more AI buttons sit awkwardly in the taskbar, and no more forced integration into your Windows workflows.

Of course, Microsoft isn’t about to let Copilot go without a fight. They’ve already assured users that it can be reinstalled from the Microsoft Store and manually pinned to the taskbar. Plus, with a big 50-year anniversary event coming on April 4, Microsoft is expected to unveil new Copilot features—which means even deeper AI integration could be on the way.

For now, though, this Windows 11 update bug offers a rare, fleeting moment of Microsoft actually listening to user complaints—even if only accidentally. If you’ve been left wanting a Copilot-free Windows experience, this is your chance. Just don’t reinstall it by accident.