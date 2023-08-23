Microsoft could bring AI to the Windows 11 Paint app

The push to incorporate AI tools into everything is ongoing, and Microsoft clearly doesn’t want to be left behind if recent reports are to be believed. According to a report from Windows Central, sources have said that Microsoft plans to incorporate AI tools into the Windows 11 Paint app that would allow you to generate images similar to Bing’s Image Creator.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The new feature is just one of many reportedly set to make an appearance in Windows 11 sometime going forward, with other listed possible features including optical character recognition for the Snipping Tool, Windows 11’s built-in screenshot tool. This would allow you to copy text from screenshots taken with the Snipping Tool, similar to how the iPhone allows you to copy text from images already.

According to the new reports, these features aren’t currently being pushed out to Windows 11, so you’ll unlikely see the Windows 11 Paint app getting a massive update anytime soon. However, they are in the experimental stages as the company works to find more ways to incorporate AI into its different offerings.

Microsoft added AI-powered Bing chat to the Windows 11 taskbar. Image source: Microsoft

It isn’t surprising to see Microsoft trying to put more AI work into its products. The company has only shown that it has a huge interest in investing in AI, especially with all the work that the company has put into Bing and its incorporation of GPT language modeling. If Microsoft brings AI to the Windows 11 Paint app, it could be more useful to the program, especially when compared to more professional tools like Photoshop and Canva.

For now, though, we can only speculate about what Microsoft will do to bring more AI into its products. If these reports are correct, though, Windows 11 could have some intriguing and exciting features coming its way down the line. Microsoft has a special event in September, which could showcase features like this alongside new Surfaces.