Microsoft is holding ‘special event’ in September that will probably feature new Surfaces

Get ready, everyone. Techtember is officially on the way.

Every fall is usually full of technology events where many of the big companies announce new products. Apple, Microsoft, and Google are all known to, over the course of September and October, schedule an event where new hardware (and occasionally new software) is revealed. Fall 2023 is shaping up to be no different.

On Thursday, we received an invitation from Microsoft to a “special event” that the company is planning to host on September 21st. The event, which will be in-person in New York City, will be attended by the press and likely the usual suspects you’d expect from YouTube. Microsoft is being quite vague about what we should expect from the event, only saying to “mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event.”

Everything Microsoft announced at its 2022 Surface event. Image source: Microsoft

So, if Microsoft is being vague about what to expect…what can we expect? The most likely answer has everything to do with Surface. The company has previously hosted its Surface events in September or October, so it’s most likely that we’ll get eyes on some new hardware next month. Microsoft has been rumored to be working on the Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3, so those are all possible reveals to expect at the event.

In addition to some new Surface hardware, we could also potentially get some announcements regarding software as well. Microsoft has been rumored to be working on an update to Windows 11 and the company has also been working hard on its new Copilot AI technology, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them talk about either of those as well.

Windows 11 running on a PC. Image source: Microsoft

While it’s not an Xbox event, I’d also love to see the company talk about my favorite console. Maybe Phil Spencer will take the stage and announce the long-rumored Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming stick! There’s little to no chance of that, but a gamer can dream.

It’s currently unclear if the event will only be available to those who attend, but that is unlikely. Microsoft has streamed its past Surface events to YouTube, so it would be safe to expect the company will do the same with this year’s event as well.

In addition to Microsoft, Apple is also rumored to be holding a special event in September as well. That’s to be expected since the company has held its iPhone events in September for the past…well, almost every year since the iPhone came out. In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is rumored to announce new Apple Watches and even perhaps some new AirPods.

Techtember is starting to shape up, and I’ll definitely be tuning in for all of the events!