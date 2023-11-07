NASA’s ad-free streaming service launches this month

NASA’s ad-free streaming service, NASA+, will launch this month. The space agency revealed NASA+ in July and said that the service will be wholly ad-free and won’t cost anything to watch, either. On top of offering better access to its various life footage features – like space launches – NASA+ will also feature a slew of original programming to bring people closer to space.

NASA+ will launch on November 8. The streaming service will be available through the NASA app on iOS and Android devices, as well as through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and web browsers. That means you’ll have plenty of ways to access the new content that NASA plans to showcase on its service.

The space agency says that it will include an assortment of original programming based around older missions, like NASA Explorers, which is a multi-episodic look at the agency’s recently finished seven-year mission to deliver asteroid samples from Bennu to Earth. The series will follow OSIRIS-REx’s journey through the cosmos to the asteroid and then back to Earth.

Another series coming to NASA+ after launch is Other Worlds, which will highlight the latest updates and news from the James Webb space telescope, which launched in 2021 after 17 years of development hear on Earth. The space telescope has given scientists a wider-than-ever glimpse into our universe, and this series will help you stay more up-to-date on everything James Webb has uncovered.

NASA also shared details about a NASA+ show called Space Out, which will feature relaxing music and visuals of the cosmos, including images from the surface of Mars to the sunset on Uranus. From the sounds of things, the launch of NASA+ will bring quite a bit to the table, especially with its ad-free, no-cost design.

Whether NASA+ will remain ad-free and no-cost well after launch is unclear at the moment. NASA does not appear to have any plans to charge for its programming, which has me excited about what the space agency could offer here.