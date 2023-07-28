NASA+ is one free streaming service I might actually watch

There are already numerous free streaming services on the market, from Tubi and Pluto TV to Crackle and Freevee, but the latest addition is an exciting one. On Thursday, NASA announced plans to update its entire online presence, which will include revamping its flagship and science websites as well as launching a new on-demand streaming service called NASA+.

“Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience,” said Jeff Seaton, Chief Information Officer at NASA, in a press release. “NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure.”

If you haven’t visited NASA’s website lately, it could certainly use a refresh. It’s serviceable, but it also looks like it hasn’t been updated in about a decade. But even if you don’t visit NASA.com on a regular basis, you might still be interested in NASA+:

NASA describes the new on-demand streaming service as “ad free, no cost, and family friendly.” Beyond live coverage of launches and events, NASA+ will feature original video series about the space agency’s mission, some of which will be available at launch.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator of NASA’s Office of Communications. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

NASA+ will be accessible on most major platforms via the NASA app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. You will also be able to stream NASA+ from your browser on desktop and mobile devices once the new website rolls out.

Speaking of the new website, you can give it a whirl at beta.nasa.gov right now.