Travel to the dawn of time with the latest CEERS video

The Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey has taught us quite a bit about our universe, including giving us deeper insight into certain regions where galaxies are quite abundant. One of the latest CEERS videos takes things a step further, though, giving us a glimpse at the dawn of time, or at least as far back as we’ve managed to go so far.

Obviously, being able to actually travel back to the point showcased in the latest CEERS video is a bit impossible. Not only would we need to travel through space for millions of light-years, but we also have to be capable of traveling back in time to be able to witness things as we see them.

The video in question is by far the deepest 3D flythrough NASA has ever created, and it’s absolutely breathtaking. NASA says that the video showcases the galaxies surrounding Maisie’s Galaxy, a small, red blob of a galaxy that existed just 390 million years after the Big Bang. Maisie’s Galaxy is one of the earliest galaxies that we’ve ever discovered.

The visualization focuses heavily on a region of space known as the Extended Groth Strip, which was first imaged back in 2004 and 2005 by the Hubble Space Telescope, Webb’s predecessor. Scientists say that tens of thousands of galaxies within this strip showcase the evolution of the universe, extending back to the dawn of the cosmos.

This video came just on the tail of the end of the first year of Webb’s observations, which has given us some amazing visuals of the universe. Programs like CEERS have only helped highlight the expansion of our universe even more. And according to CEERS investigators, this newest survey of the Extended Groth Strip has exceeded expectations of what they hoped to see when looking deeper into the cosmos that surrounds our little planet.