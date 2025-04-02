Nintendo Switch 2 games are going to be more expensive

We expected the Nintendo Switch 2 to be more expensive than its predecessor, but it turns out that the games for the next-generation console are getting a price hike as well.

On Wednesday, Nintendo revealed that a digital copy of Mario Kart World will cost $79.99 when it launches on June 5 alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. To put that into perspective, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the only first-party Switch title to cost $70, while every other game that Nintendo released for the console since 2017 cost $60 or less.

While the price tag of Mario Kart World is concerning, it doesn’t appear to be the new standard for Switch 2 games. Donkey Kong Bananza, which was another game revealed on Wednesday, will retail for $69.99. Considering that most PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games now cost $70, we suspect that will be the launch price for big Nintendo Switch 2 games.

It’s also worth noting that Nintendo will charge more for physical games, at least in some areas. On Nintendo España’s site, the company lists the digital price of Mario Kart World at €79,99 and the physical price at €89,99. The same is true for Donkey Kong Bananza, which will cost €69,99 for a digital copy and €79,99 for a physical copy.

We have not seen pricing for third-party Switch 2 games yet, but don’t be surprised if $69.99 is as cheap as many publishers will go. There are plenty of triple-A games coming to Switch in the coming months, including Elden Ring, Borderlands 4, and Star Wars Outlaws. At this point, we would be shocked if each and every one didn’t launch at $70.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 for $449.99. If you want to skirt the high price of the new Mario Kart, you can also get a Switch 2 bundle featuring a digital copy of Mario Kart World for $499.99, which will save you $30 off the retail price of the game.