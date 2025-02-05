Nintendo announces date and time for its Nintendo Switch 2 event

Three weeks after revealing the Nintendo Switch successor, Nintendo is finally giving more details about the Switch 2—or, at least, a tiny one. We previously knew the company would be holding a Nintendo Direct on April 2nd. Now, the Big N revealed the exact time the Direct will happen: 6 a.m. PT and 9 a.m. ET.

Here’s what the company wrote on an X post: “Join us on April 2nd at 6 am PT for #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, where we will share a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2.”

Join us on April 2nd at 6am PT for #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, where we will share a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2.



► https://t.co/XCecVa9Zid pic.twitter.com/ACu5pZUd0D — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 5, 2025

At this moment, it’s unclear how long the Direct will be. Still, Nintendo might finally reveal the first games available for the platform, including the long-anticipated Mario Kart 9, teased during the Switch 2 teaser.

We still need to know more details about the Nintendo Switch 2, including its official dimensions, if Nintendo is actually using an LCD instead of OLED, its battery autonomy, and so on.

For example, the Joy-Con controllers also attach to the Nintendo Switch 2 magnetically and feature a new C button and new triggers. Nintendo also reiterated that while you can play physical and digital Switch games on the Switch 2, certain Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible. There will also be Switch 2 exclusives that won’t work on Switch.

Previously, Nintendo also revealed that there will be a series of Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events in the United States and abroad in the coming months, where gamers will have the chance to get their hands on the console before it launches later this year.

As always, BGR will closely follow the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, the Direct announcements, and everything you’ll need to know about this system. Also, before the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, The Pokémon Company will likely hold a special Pokemon Day keynote to discuss the future Legends Z-A game, which might have a Switch 2 version.