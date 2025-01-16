Nintendo teased a new Mario Kart game during its Switch 2 reveal

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced. While more information about it will take almost three more months, we discovered the first game coming to the Nintendo Switch successor: Mario Kart.

The latest Mario Kart game introduced by Nintendo was Mario Kart 8, released in 2014 for the Nintendo Wii U. While the game was great, the Wii U never took off, which made the Japanese company rebrand it as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch release. It was truly a success.

The company added a paid DLC with 48 new tracks and eight new characters a few years later. While the Big N could have released a new Mario Kart game, it decided to focus on the DLC model. That said, it took Nintendo almost 11 years to finally introduce a proper sequel.

During the Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo previewed the Mario Bros. Circuit, a new track coming to the successor of the Nintendo Switch. While we only had a few seconds of gameplay, we can see that the magic of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still there. We can expect karts, motorbikes, and all the classic characters. Some of them were Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, Daisy, and Rosie.

While Nintendo released a mobile spinoff called Mario Kart Tour in 2019 and eventually added its tracks to the Switch game, it stopped receiving updates as of 2023. Still, we haven’t had a proper new Mario Kart game in ages.

There are plenty more Nintendo Switch 2 games rumored to launch on the platform, and we’ll surely learn more about them in the coming months.

BGR will let you know as we learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2, including software changes, hardware improvements, and future games.