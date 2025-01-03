All of the games rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far

In the coming months, Nintendo will announce its next video game console. In fact, it could be as soon as next week, as the Japanese company already confirmed that the Switch successor will be revealed within its current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025. Leaks and rumors have given us plenty of clues about the Switch 2 console, but what about the games?

Far less information about a potential launch lineup of Switch 2 games has made its way online to date, but there have been some rumors. Below, we’ll round up all of the intriguing, convincing, and sketchy information we’ve seen about the new games rumored for the Switch 2, from long-awaited first-party sequels to completely original indie games.

Mario Kart 9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

We’ll start here, because the biggest Switch 2 leak to date also included a hint that Nintendo is working on a game with the number 9 in its title. Notably, the latest numbered entry in the Mario Kart franchise is Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U (re-released as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch in 2017). It’s been over 10 years since Mario Kart 8 debuted, which seems like plenty of time for Nintendo to cook up a new kart racing game for its next console.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 back in 2017, but then the project went dormant for years. It finally resurfaced during a Nintendo Direct last year as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, set to hit the Switch in 2025. Considering it still doesn’t have a release date, and the Switch 2 is likely to get one soon, we’d be surprised if this didn’t turn into a Switch 2 launch title.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Breath of the Wild Remastered

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

In September 2023, we heard rumors that Nintendo was showcasing the power of the Switch 2 behind closed doors at Gamescom via a tech demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at a higher frame rate and resolution than the original Switch version. There’s a chance Nintendo could simply end up patching some of its Switch releases, as many developers have for games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but we wouldn’t mind a full remaster.

Xenoblade Chronicles X2

Xenoblade Chronicles X might get a sequel on Switch 2. Image source: Monolift Soft

We know that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming to the Switch in 2025, but in a post on X, leaker Nash Weedle suggested a sequel is in the works as well:

2010

Wii: Xenoblade Chronicles



2015

New 3DS: Xenoblade Chronicles 3D

Wii U: Xenoblade Chronicles X



2017

Switch: Xenoblade Chronicles 2



2020

Switch: Xenoblade Chronicles DE



2022

Switch: Xenoblade Chronicles 3



2025

Switch: Xenoblade Chronicle X DE



Xenoblade Chronicles X2? https://t.co/CM4M5a1A9g pic.twitter.com/iABWOIULFr — Nash Weedle 💎 (@NWeedle) January 2, 2025

That is all the information Weedle shared, but considering how popular Xenoblade Chronicles 3 turned out to be, we wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo continued to invest in the franchise. After all, Nintendo now owns 100% of Xenoblade developer Monolift Soft.

More rumored Switch 2 games

These four games are obviously just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s every other game that we might see on the Switch 2 in the coming months, based on recent rumors:

In August 2023, leaker Zippo wrote on his blog that “ a brand new major Mario title in the works for Nintendo’s next system will be using Unreal Engine 4.”

in the works for Nintendo’s next system will be using Unreal Engine 4.” In September 2023, Redditor TheReallmAHeroToo claimed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake “looks and runs like a PS5 game on Switch 2 devkit.” Universo Nintendo’s EIC Felipe Lima also said on X that Far Cry 7 would launch day one on the Sw itch 2.

“looks and runs like a PS5 game on Switch 2 devkit.” itch 2. In October 2023, Discord user SoldierDelta claimed that Team Ninja’s Rise of the Rōnin will come to the Nintendo Switch 2.

will come to the Nintendo Switch 2. In February 2024, Insider Gaming reported that the rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. In September 2024, game developer Pathea Games announced that its upcoming life sim RPG My Time at Evershine will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced.”

will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced.” In January 2025, a Famiboards user shared a list of Switch 2 rumors from “a known insider,” which included references to a brand new 2D Mario game, a Custom Robo sequel, a new Project X Zone game with Nintendo characters, Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, and a game that looked like Persona 5 Royal or Persona 5 Strikers.

We’ll continue to add to this list as more rumors spring up online in the coming weeks.