Switch 2 will reportedly get Halo, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more big Xbox games

As excited as Nintendo fans are to hear about the next Zelda, Mario, or Animal Crossing entry, the third-party lineup for the Switch’s successor is shaping up to be the best a Nintendo console has ever seen. In the latest episode of Nate the Hate’s podcast, the host claimed that two of the more notable Xbox franchises could soon make their way to Switch 2.

After sharing last year that Microsoft was preparing to bring multiplatform support to some of its biggest games, Nate the Hate now says that Xbox will be “a very big supporter” of the Switch 2. Plans are to bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to the new Nintendo console (as well as PS5) at some point this year.

Nate also says that Microsoft plans to update its current lineup of Switch ports for the Switch 2, which includes Grounded, Pentiment, and the Ori games from Moon Studios. He wouldn’t even be surprised if Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush get ported to Switch 2.

Windows Central executive editor Jez Corden threw in his two cents on X as well. When asked about the reporting from Nate, Corden said that Microsoft has “way more than that” planned for the Switch 2. In his own reporting on Windows Central, Corden added that “Hellblade 2, Age of Mythology, and potentially Gears of War 1 Ultimate Edition are all also slated for PlayStation 5 this year too.” If he had to guess, he’d say Switch 2 is on the menu as well.

It’s worth noting that Xbox scheduled a Developer_Direct showcase for January 23rd, where it says we’ll learn more about upcoming titles such as South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Doom: The Dark Ages. There’s also a chance that Nintendo has announced the Switch 2 by then. If so, some of these rumors could be confirmed that day.