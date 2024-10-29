Click to Skip Ad
One of the most underrated Wii U games ever is coming to Switch

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Oct 29th, 2024 11:56AM EDT
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition hits Switch in March 2025.
Image: Nintendo

As Nintendo toils away on its next console, developers are helping the company fill the void by remaking or remastering older games for the Switch. On Tuesday, another remaster was added to the Switch release calendar, as Nintendo announced that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will launch on March 20, 2025.

Originally launched for the Wii U in 2015, Xenoblade Chronicles X is an open-world action role-playing game that follows humans who settled on the planet Mira after Earth was destroyed by aliens. You take on the role of a member of the private military organization BLADE and attempt to chart the planet while protecting humanity.

Along the way, you’ll explore five continents, take on quests, battle countless enemies, and ride in transformable mech suits while gaining experience to improve your stats. While the first game in the Xenoblade Chronicles series was more focused on the narrative, gameplay is king in this action-heavy, futuristic sci-fi RPG.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is primarily single-player, but you can join an online squad to participate in multiplayer-only missions, such as Global Nemesis Battles. You can also recruit the avatars of other real players to join your team offline.

This has long been one of the most oft-requested Wii U ports of the Switch era. It launched less than a year before Nintendo announced the Switch, and as a result, many gamers missed it the first time around. Those who did have a chance to play Xenoblade Chronicles X on Wii U often rank it as one of the best exclusives of the generation.

As for what makes this the Definitive Edition of the game, Nintendo hints that there will be more to discover in this version of the game. For instance, if you’ve been wondering about the identity of “the mysterious hooded figure on the beach,” you might finally find out.

