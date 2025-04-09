People are already whining about this new iPhone 17 Pro case leak

Apple’s clear cases are already controversial. First and foremost, they tend to get yellow over time. Also, since the company introduced MagSafe support with the iPhone 12, these protective accessories have a big white circle in the middle that many people think is an eyesore.

Now, the latest iPhone 17 Pro leak is giving people on Twitter and Facebook something else to complain about, as the new camera bar design will require a massive cutout. According to an image shared by leaker Sonny Dickson, it looks like almost a third of the case is cut out to accommodate the gigantic camera array.

First look at some cases for the new iPhone 17 Pro — wow, that camera hole is huge! Apple's really turning heads with this design. pic.twitter.com/IKJ4DqksCE — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 9, 2025

The latest rumors suggest that Apple will redesign the back of its next-gen iPhone series. While we first thought it would be a two-tone redesign, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman assures us that Apple will maintain the same color between the camera bar and the back of the iPhone.

In addition, the company will rearrange some of the camera’s components. While the three (upgraded) main lenses will remain on the phone’s left side, the LiDAR scanner, flashlight, and microphone will be relocated to the opposite side, creating this new camera bar-like design.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

On the other hand, the front of the phone won’t be a major departure from the current look. Previously, some rumors suggested Apple could narrow the Dynamic Island. However, it seems the company couldn’t hide some Face ID components under the display, so it will remain the same.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a new A19 Pro chip, which will use an upgraded version of the 3nm technology manufacturing process, a new glass and aluminum design, Apple’s proprietary Wi-Fi chip, and better battery life, especially on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to be slightly thicker than the current generation.

Apple is also launching a new iPhone 17 Air model, which will have an ultra-thin design and a single 48MP camera and pave the way for a future foldable iPhone. Finally, the iPhone 17 is expected to be quite similar to the iPhone 16 model. So, if you’re unsure whether you should wait for this device, BGR can help you decide, especially now with Trump’s tariffs.

Below, you can check our iPhone 17 guide, which highlights all the latest rumors.