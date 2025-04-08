This iPhone 17 Air dummy shows off Apple’s impossibly thin new design

Following Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman’s report that the two-toned back color leaks for the iPhone 17 Pro were wrong, new iPhone 17 Air dummies show off the mono-color design we’re now expecting. With that, we now have a clearer picture of what the iPhone 17 lineup might look like based on the long-rumored Air version.

Over the weekend, Gurman wrote: “The iPhone 17 Pro won’t have a two-toned back, I’m told. The camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device. That speaks to the more gradual design changes that Apple is making: The iPhone 17 Pro isn’t a major departure from current models.”

Now, X user Majin Bu has shared some iPhone 17 Air dummies that align with Gurman’s report. As you can see in the images, the iPhone 17 Air has an all-black design that keeps the same color across the back of the phone and the camera bar module. We also get a good look at the ultra-thin design, which is rumored to be between 5.5 mm and 6.0 mm thick.

It looks pretty incredible, all things considered.

Still, rumors expect this camera module to be the thickest part of the iPhone 17 Air, up to 9.5mm thick. In addition to the Action and volume buttons, the side button can also be seen. While reports expect the iPhone 17 Air to feature Camera Control, the dummy unit doesn’t have it.

It’s also worth noting that some of the tech that will debut on the iPhone 17 Air is expected to pave the way for a foldable iPhone.

Finally, we expect this device to have Apple’s A19 chip, Apple’s own Wi-Fi, and 5G modems. It’s unclear if the iPhone 17 Air will get a revamped version of the C1 chip introduced with the iPhone 16e or if the company will use the same version without mmWave support and other minor features.

In addition to this device, Apple is expected to introduce an iPhone 17 model with the same look as the iPhone 16 and redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max options.