Another game trailer hints at an impending Switch 2 announcement

An avalanche of leaks and rumors pointed to Nintendo announcing its next console this month, but October has nearly passed without a peep from the company. Of course, there’s still a solid chance that the Switch 2 reveal could be right around the corner, and a new game trailer could be the latest clue that Nintendo is gearing up for an announcement.

On Thursday, Playtonic confirmed that the upcoming Yooka-Laylee remaster, Yooka-Replayee, is coming to consoles. You can see some footage from the enhanced version of the game in the new trailer below, but as the video ends, check the list of supported devices at the bottom of the video. We see that the game is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and “Nintendo.” Not the Switch or any other specific console. Just “Nintendo.”

This wouldn’t be quite as compelling if not for the fact that a very suspicious-looking pair of eyes appears over the word “Nintendo,” drawing attention to it.

Oh, then there’s this paragraph from a blog post about Yooka-Replayee on Playtonic’s website: “Yes! Yooka-Replaylee will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series consoles and… Nintendo? (Ooh mysterious. We’ll have more on that as soon as poss!)”

It’s tough to imagine that Nintendo gave this independent studio the go-ahead to start hinting at the Switch 2 days, weeks, or months before it’s been announced, but it’s clear that something is going on. The studio is also toying with fans’ emotions on X:

It's Alarmo — Slaytonic 👻🔪 (@PlaytonicGames) October 24, 2024

As entertaining of an addition as Yooka and Laylee might be to Nintendo’s new alarm clock, I’m pretty sure the developer is messing with us. But if this isn’t actually a reference to the Switch 2, my only other guess is that we are also getting a demake of Yooka-Laylee that will run on older Nintendo hardware, like the N64 or the Game Boy.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a developer hint at a new console from Nintendo in recent weeks. In the Kickstarter for My Time at Evershine, developer Pathea Games claimed that its upcoming game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced.”

Whatever the case, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more in the coming days.