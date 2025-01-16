Nintendo Switch 2 officially revealed

In a short video on Thursday morning, Nintendo gave us our first official look at its next console. As the many leaks and rumors suggested, Nintendo Switch 2 is the name of the company’s new hardware, and while it shares plenty in common with its predecessor, there are some big design upgrades that hint at the hardware’s next-gen ambitions.

You can watch the video below to see the Switch 2 in action for the first time:

If you have been keeping up with the leaks, you already know much of what the console has to offer. First and foremost, it’s larger than the original Switch, though Nintendo didn’t share specific details regarding its specifications. The Joy-Con controllers also attach to the Nintendo Switch 2 magnetically and feature a new C button and new triggers.

Nintendo also made a point of reiterating that while you will be able to play physical and digital Switch games on the Switch 2, certain Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible. There will also be Switch 2 exclusives that won’t work on Switch.

Oh, and there appeared to be a sneak peek at a new Mario Kart game near the end of the video. It has been over ten years since Mario Kart 8 launched for Wii U and nearly eight years since the Deluxe version arrived on the Switch. We wouldn’t be surprised if Mario Kart 9 was ready in time for the launch of the Switch 2 this year.

This is just the beginning of the rollout, as Nintendo also announced that its next Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on April 2nd, 2025. We expect to learn about the price, release date, and launch lineup of games during that presentation. Nintendo did confirm that the console will be out in 2025, but that’s as specific as it’s willing to get so far.

Finally, Nintendo revealed that there will be a series of Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events in the United States and abroad in the coming months, where gamers will have the chance to get their hands on the console before it launches later this year:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

So, there you have it. The Nintendo Switch 2 is real. Now, we all just have to wait patiently until Nintendo is ready to share more information (or the leaks pick back up).