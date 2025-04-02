All the Nintendo Switch 2 games confirmed during Nintendo Direct

After months of waiting, Nintendo finally revealed all the juicy details about the Nintendo Switch 2. These are all the games confirmed during the Nintendo Direct.

Mario Kart World: The first game announced was the long-anticipated Mario Kart World. Firstly expected to be called Mario Kart 9, this title offers dynamic courses with weather changes. In addition, there are 24 drivers in total. A new Knock Out Tour mode requires you to compete in the courses at a minimum rank, or the race ends for you. It will be available on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 releases.

Image source: Nintendo

GameChat: This is a Nintendo Switch 2 app that lets you chat with your friends while playing, whether the console is docked or in handheld mode. You can also share your screen. A Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required, but it will be possible to try this feature for free until March 31, 2026.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour: This in-development game explains everything about your Nintendo Switch 2, including which part of the hardware does what. It will be available as a paid-digital-only title on the day Nintendo Switch 2 launches.

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2: Nintendo will upgrade this game with mouse control, audio recognition, better rumble, and camera effects. With a camera, users can see each other faces to experience their emotions and reactions during gameplay. The game launches on July 27. If you already have this game, you can buy an upgrade pack.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom: You can get better frame rates, support HDR, and a new Zelda Notes feature. It can be accessed through the Nintendo Switch app.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: You get a new exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 story, improved frame rates, and better image quality.

Metroid Prime 4 BEYOND: The game will get a Nintendo Switch 2 edition, which includes mouse control and support for 4K, 60fps, and HDR or 1080p, 120fps, and HDR.

Pokémon Legends Z-A: Improved resolution and frame rates for this Nintendo Switch 2 game.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is coming out in 2025. Image source: The Pokémon Company

DRAG X DRIVE: This exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 game uses mouse control so users can play wheelchair basketball. It launches in the summer of 2025.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment: Following the success of Age of Calamity, a new Hyrule Warriors, now telling the untold story of the imprisoning war, is coming this winter.

Kirby Air Riders: First released on the Game Cube, Masahiro Sakurai is developing a new version of this game with a 2025 release date.

Donkey Kong: Bananza was the last game introduced for the Nintendo Switch 2. It launches on July 17, 2025.

These third-party games will also be available for the Nintendo Switch 2:

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launches in 2025

launches in 2025 Hades II launches in 2025

launches in 2025 Street Fighter 1-2 years launches alongside the Nintendo Switch 2

launches alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 DEMON X MACHINA TITANIC SCION launches September 5, 2025

launches September 5, 2025 Split Fiction launches alongside the Nintendo Switch 2

launches alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 EA Sports FC

Hogwarts Legacy adds mouse control and improved graphics for Switch 2

adds mouse control and improved graphics for Switch 2 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches in the summer of 2025

launches in the summer of 2025 Hitman: World of Assassination comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on its release day

comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on its release day Project 007: James Bond is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

Square Enix’s remastered Bravely Default Flying Fairy for this new console

for this new console Yakuza Director’s Cut will launch alongside the Switch 2

will launch alongside the Switch 2 Deltarune Chapters 1-4 will be available alongside the Switch 2

will be available alongside the Switch 2 Borderlands 4 is back, and it will launch in 2025

is back, and it will launch in 2025 Civilization VII will make its way to Switch 2 on the same day as the console launches

will make its way to Switch 2 on the same day as the console launches WW2K and NBA2K are coming to this console

and are coming to this console Survival Kids launches alongside the Switch 2

Dodge Roll, Final Fantasy, Hollow Knight, Story of Seasons Grand Baazar, Goodnight Universe, Two Point Museum, Rune Factory, Star Wars Outlaws, RAIDOU Remastered, Reanimal, Fortnite, Arcade Archives 2, Professor Layton, Tamagotchi Plaza, Human Fall Flat 2, and many more games will also be available for the Switch 2 this year.

Nintendo also gave a big spotlight for From Software’s The Duskbloods game, which launches in 2026.