Nintendo Switch 2 preorder guide: Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and more

Nintendo will launch its latest game console in the United States this June. Nintendo Switch 2 preorders were initially set to go live in the US and Canada on April 9th, but they’ve since been pushed back to this Thursday, April 24th. Reports claim that Nintendo has already shipped over a million Switch 2 consoles to the US, but there is a very real chance that the highly anticipated new device sells out within days or even hours.

Therefore, your best bet is to snag a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder as soon as they go live. Many of the biggest US retailers will give customers a chance to secure a console at midnight on April 24th, so you might want to set an alarm. Remember — the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5th and will cost $449.99 (or $499.99 for a bundle with Mario Kart World).

Below, we will cover every retailer offering Nintendo Switch 2 preorders this week and what you will need to do to lock in your reservation.

Best Buy store sign. Image source: Best Buy

Best Buy has announced that it will open preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as games and accessories on April 24th at 12:00 a.m. ET. Additionally, the retailer says that most stores in the US will open for preorder pickups at 12:00 a.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. CT, 10:00 p.m. MT, and 9:00 p.m. PT. You can use this store locator tool to find your closest Best Buy.

It’s also worth noting that My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can receive a $20 certificate for every $150 spent on Nintendo games and gear, for up to $100.

GameStop store signage is seen on January 27, 2021 in New York City. Image source: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

If you preorder your Switch 2 from GameStop, you won’t have to stay up late. GameStop plans to open preorders online at 11:00 a.m. ET and in-store as soon as doors open on Thursday. All GameStop stores will also host midnight releases on June 5th.

The front of a Target shopping center. Image source: Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to Target’s website, Nintendo Switch 2 preorders begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on April 24th. The same is true for games and accessories, including the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, the Joy-Con 2 controllers, and Mario Kart World.

Walmart sign. Image source: Walmart Inc.

Finally, Walmart also plans to open up preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 console, games, and accessories at midnight on April 24th. Plus, as long as you lock in your preorder before June 4th at 9:00 a.m. ET, you’ll receive your console before 9:00 a.m. on launch day. Of course, that offer is only valid for as long as supplies last.

How to preorder a Switch 2 from Nintendo

Nintendo’s official logo. Image source: Nintendo

If you’re not interested in the big box retailers, you could technically buy a Switch 2 directly from Nintendo instead — but there’s a catch.

On April 2nd, Nintendo added a page to its website allowing Nintendo Account users to register their interest in buying a Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store. Once you log in to your Nintendo Account, you can choose between the standard Switch 2 console or the bundle with Mario Kart World. Once you make a choice, you’re locked in, so pick carefully.

Nintendo says invitation emails are prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone who purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership for at least 12 months and logged at least 50 total gameplay hours on their Switch by April 2nd. The first batch of invites goes out on May 8th, and if you receive an email, you’ll have 72 hours to complete your purchase.

Amazon

Amazon’s logo on a dark background. Image source: Amazon

At the time of writing, there has been zero indication that Amazon plans to offer customers the chance to preorder Switch 2 consoles from its online storefront. If that changes, we’ll be sure to update this post with all of the relevant information.