Here’s why you should still be able to get a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch

There’s been plenty of drama surrounding the Switch 2 over the last week, some of which was caused by Nintendo and some stemming from international politics. More specifically, Nintendo delayed Switch 2 preorders in the US (and Canada) due to President Trump’s tariffs on dozens of countries. Despite all of the chaos, Nintendo says the Switch 2 will still arrive on June 5, and now there’s reason to believe the company isn’t bluffing.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo has already sent over 1 million Switch 2 consoles that were assembled in Vietnam to the US. Vietnam was initially set to face a 46% tariff, but after Trump’s 90-day pause on Wednesday, it’s down to 10%. During that window, Nintendo will likely ship as many Switch 2 units to the US as possible.

Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu told Bloomberg that if the tariffs has stayed at 46%, he would have expected Nintendo to raise the price of the Switch 2 by $50-$100. At 10%, he believes Nintendo probably “takes the hit on margin” and keeps the price at $450.

Barring a sudden reversal of Trump’s 90-day pause, Nintendo will have the chance to stock up millions of Switch 2 consoles in the US prior to its launch in June. Therefore, getting your hands on one should not be quite as challenging (or expensive) as we suspected it might be when the sweeping tariffs went into effect earlier this week.

With that said, the Switch 2 is also likely to sell like gangbusters at launch, regardless of price. If you want to pick one up in June, your best bet is going to be to lock in a preorder. The bad news is that we still don’t know when Nintendo plans to open those up.

If you want to be prepared, be sure to submit your registration on Nintendo’s website.