Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now delayed in Canada to align with US

Canada has one more reason to be frustrated with the United States this morning, as Nintendo announced it would delay Switch 2 preorders in the country to align with the US.

Nintendo hosted a livestream on April 2 to showcase the Switch 2 along with its launch games and new features. During the stream, we learned that the console would launch on June 5, with preorders set to go live on April 9. A few days later, President Trump’s sweeping tariffs went into effect, shortly after which Nintendo announced that it would delay Switch 2 preorders in the US to assess the impact of the tariffs.

Preorders have since been made available in other countries, but now, hours before they were set to go live in Canada, Nintendo has pulled the plug.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S.” Nintendo of Canada said in a statement, as shared by CBC Radio’s Jonathan Ore. “Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Nintendo continues to assure consumers that the Switch 2 is still on track to launch on June 5 in the US and Canada. That said, we don’t know when we will be able to preorder it or how much it will cost when we finally can. Nintendo has already shipped thousands of consoles to the US, so there’s a chance the launch price will remain unchanged at $450.