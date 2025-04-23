Nintendo Switch 2 preorder inventory is already sold out in Japan

Nintendo and its US partners will start taking Nintendo Switch 2 preorders on Thursday for $449.99. When that happens, you’ll probably want to get your preorder in as soon as possible, as it sure looks like the new handheld will sell out quickly, despite reports claiming Nintendo has been preparing to deal with huge demand.

Nintendo confirmed that the initial batch of Switch 2 consoles reserved for Japan has sold out, and before you ask, it’s not scalpers who are getting them. Nintendo has an ongoing lottery in Japan where it’s taking preorders via the My Nintendo Store. However, the number of entries is significantly larger than the number of consoles Nintendo set aside for its home market.

These signs suggest other major markets will see similar preorder demand leading up to the June 5th release.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said on X that about 2.2 million gamers in Japan applied for the Switch 2 preorder lottery. “However, this is significantly more than we had anticipated, and it has greatly exceeded the number of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles that can be delivered from the My Nintendo Store on June 5th,” the exec said.

Furukawa also noted that a “significant” number of customers will not be selected when the lottery results are announced tomorrow. That indicates the initial Switch 2 preorder batch for Japan has sold out.

The exec also said those not selected for the first batch of shipments would remain in the running for the next round of stock availability. While he didn’t say how many Switch 2 consoles will be shipped in Japan on June 5th, he hinted that Nintendo would be unable to satisfy the current demand (2.2 million units) in just two lottery runs. It’s likely that more lottery sales will follow.

Furukawa also said that Nintendo is working to increase production to meet demand, though it’s unclear what it means. He did say that Nintendo will produce a “significant” number of Switch 2 units in the future. He added that local retailers and online shops will start accepting lottery sales or reservations on April 24th.

To put Japan’s preorder demand for the Switch 2 in perspective, here are some figures concerning demand for the original model. Nintendo sold 360,000 Switch units in Japan in the first month. Also, Nintendo sold some 2.74 million Switch units worldwide in the first weeks of 2017.

With tens of millions of Switch owners worldwide by now, it is very likely that the Switch 2 will see Japan-level demand during the preorder months in many markets. One particularity about the Japanese Switch 2 preorder event is that Nintendo sells a Japan-only model that costs just $350. At that price, the Switch 2 is a must-buy.

Meanwhile, reports say Nintendo shipped over a million Switch 2 units to the US ahead of the preorder period, but that’s probably not going to be enough. Make sure you check our Nintendo Switch 2 preorder guide to get ready for tomorrow’s preorder start.