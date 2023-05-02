Margot Robbie would so good as Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm, and it might actually happen

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Fantastic Four cast rumor rollercoaster continues with one of the most exciting claims so far. Margot Robbie is reportedly in the running to play Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman in Marvel’s highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot for the MCU. The rumor comes from at least two people known for their Marvel leaks. They indicate that Marvel has been discussing the Sue Storm role with Robbie. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Margot Robbie is an incredibly talented actress who is no stranger to superhero movies. She made a name for herself with her version of Harley Quinn. The character appeared in three distinct DCEU movies, although two of them essentially told the same story. That’s the 2016 and 2021 versions of Suicide Squad.

Robbie will also play Barbie in Barbie later this year. The movie already made a big splash with its trailers.

Having Robbie move over to the MCU just as James Gunn takes the reins of the DCEU would be a huge win for Marvel. That’s not to say that Robbie couldn’t play both Sue Storm and Harley Quinn. And I’m assuming here that Gunn would want to keep Harley Quinn in place in his DCEU. The Warner exec worked with the actress in his 2021 movie The Suicide Squad.

But nothing is official at this point. It all started with Daniel Richtman’s claim on Patreon that Marvel and Margot Robbie are in talks for the Sue Storm role in Fantastic Four.

This prompted an immediate reaction from well-known Marvel insider MyTimeToShineHello. The leaker says she also heard the same thing about the role.

But yes I heard Margot Robbie too https://t.co/Q2MuS8LYEq — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 1, 2023

A few days earlier, the leaker teased that Marvel is eying someone for the Fantastic Four role, someone who already passed on the part.

They have someone for Sue only reason I'm not saying who is because she already passed once so it's not final. I'm being very careful with this one — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 28, 2023

Grace Randolph is another Marvel insider who provides accurate scoops quite often. The YouTuber implied that she was aware of the Margot Robbie discussions for Fantastic Four. But that she’s not necessarily a fan of the choice:

I will react to #FantasticFour casting when it’s official



But for now I will say #MargotRobbie is already #HarleyQuinn and #Barbie



There are many other wonderful actresses out there who deserve a shot.



I hope Robbie turns the offer down, we’ll see. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 1, 2023

That doesn’t change the fact that having Margot Robbie play Sue Storm in the MCU for several years to come would be incredible. And it looks like Adam Driver is set to play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot.

I hear Driver is all but set as Reed — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 1, 2023

The claim comes from the same MyTimeToShine Hello. The leaker dropped a more exciting leak a few days ago when she clarified that Mila Kunis didn’t meet with Marvel for the Sue Storm role. Instead, Kunis might play a female version of The Thing.

With Comic-Con 2023 closing in, it’ll be interesting to see whether Marvel can announce the Fantastic Four cast at the event. But it sure looks like Marvel is getting closer to casting the movie.