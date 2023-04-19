Adam Driver reportedly in final talks to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios might have finally made one of the most important casting decisions of The Multiverse Saga. In a Patreon post, Marvel scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is in final talks to star in the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic.

From Kylo Ren to Reed Richards

This isn’t the first time that Driver’s name has appeared in Fantastic Four rumors. In January, insider Grace Randolph suggested that Driver was the frontrunner for a “certain stretchy role.” He’s far from the only actor rumored to be in the running, as Dev Patel, Penn Badgley, Diego Luna, Glenn Howerton, and a host of others have been mentioned as well.

There were also plenty of fans who expected John Krasinski to reprise his role after debuting as Earth-838’s Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While he and the rest of the Illuminati were taken out by Scarlet Witch, it wouldn’t be the first time that the same actor has played multiple variants of the same character.

Even if Richtman’s sources are right, and Driver is close to signing on to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four, it doesn’t sound like anything has been finalized. He could always back out at the last minute. That said, given that his most recent starring role was in the sci-fi dinosaur thriller 65, the actor clearly doesn’t mind genre movies.

He also already has as strong a relationship with Disney as any of the rumored actors after playing Kylo Ren throughout the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Marvel Studios has struggled to keep secrets in recent years, so if Adam Driver does end up putting pen to paper, we will likely hear about it shortly after it happens. In the meantime, the MCU presses onward on May 5 with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.