Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was a massive and unexpected success. People loved the comedic action featuring an ensemble of great actors playing or voicing lesser-known Marvel characters. We then saw the Guardians appear in a sequel, two Avengers movies, Thor: Love and Thunder, and a holiday special as their popularity increased. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of MCU Phase 5.

But Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also the end of the Guardians saga. As the third installment in the franchise, Vol. 3 will undoubtedly have higher stakes than the previous entries. And it should also be a lot darker than the other volumes. These aren’t spoilers, as James Gunn has been forthright about how Vol. 3 will differ from its predecessors.

Below, we’ll cover all the information available about the movie. We’ll share all of the details on the film’s theatrical debut, the Disney Plus release date, the trailers, and the cast.

Further down, we’ll list a number of Guardians 3 leaks and rumors. You’ll want to avoid our “Leaks and rumors” section if you want to be surprised next May.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the second title in Phase 5 of the MCU to hit theaters. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres on February 17th, 2023, while Guardians 3 will start showing on the big screen on May 5th, 2023.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see any release date delays at this point. Marvel has already finished shooting the movie and released the first trailer, which you can watch below.

Marvel should give Guardians 3 a theatrical window of at least 45 days. That means Disney Plus will start streaming the movie sometime after June 19th next year. But if Guardians 3 does exceptionally well at the box office, Marvel might extend the theatrical window beyond that mid-June window.

Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast

Here’s the complete cast list for Guardians 3 that Marvel has revealed so far:

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)

Gamora (Zoe Saldana)

Nebula (Karen Gillan)

Rocket (Bradley Cooper)

Groot (Vin Diesel)

Drax (Dave Bautista)

Mantis (Pom Klementieff)

Kraglin (Sean Gunn)

Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova)

Adam Warlock (Will Poulter)

High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailers

Marvel released the first teaser trailer for Guardians 3, showing most of the characters and teasing some of the bittersweet moments that we’ll see in the upcoming movie. You can check it out in full below:

WARNING: We’re going to cover leaks and rumors next, so spoilers might follow below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leaks and rumors

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 title card. Image source: Disney

If you love MCU spoilers, you should know that there are plenty of Guardians 3 spoilers floating around the internet. We even have a purported plot leak for the movie below. But we’ll point out that we can’t confirm these leaks and rumors.

That said, we’ll update this guide regularly with fresh rumors, so make sure you add it to your MCU bookmarks.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.