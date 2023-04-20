Star-Lord fesses up to Infinity War mistake in hilarious Guardians Vol. 3 scene

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If it weren’t for Star-Lord’s fury, the Avengers might have defeated Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War, preventing the Blip. That’s a popular theory about a pivotal Infinity War scene that saw Peter Quill ruin a carefully orchestrated plan to beat Thanos.

Even actor Chris Pratt said in an interview that he agreed with the audience who blamed Star-Lord for his actions in Infinity War. But as I’ve explained more than once, Quill wasn’t at fault. The Avengers might not know it, but they won the war against Thanos because of Kang. It was the only way to beat the Mad Titan. And the journey to the big win in Endgame had to include Star-Lord losing his temper in Infinity War and punching Thanos at the worst possible time.

That said, Marvel just addressed Star-Lord’s actions in the best possible way, and it’s hilarious. It’s all thanks to a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip on social media. Before we explain, you should know that Guardians Vol. 3 spoilers might follow.

The clip stars three Guardians: Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Peter Quill, who have taken a hostage as they attempt to save “the life of our friend.” That friend is Rocket (Bradley Cooper), who sustained some life-threatening injuries.

The four characters are in an elevator, with Gamora holding a gun to Yoda, a peculiar name choice for a Disney character. Quill feels guilty and starts apologizing to the person helping them. That’s how he ends up briefly recapping the events in Infinity War and Endgame concerning him and Gamora.

Saving Rocket scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Image source: Marvel Studios

“We’re here to save the life of our friend. That is all we paid her to help us get in and get out. You think that’d mean, ‘Oh, I’m gonna help you do it in a way that no one knows it’s happening.’ But no, what she means is, ‘I’m gonna shoot people; threaten people’s lives,'” Quill laments. And Gamora clearly isn’t happy with his remarks.

“And I know you’re probably asking, why would I trust her? Well, that’s a good question,” the Guardians leader continues. “The answer is we used to be in love. Yeah, she was my girlfriend, only she doesn’t remember because it wasn’t her. Because her dad threw her off a magic cliff and she died.”

Star-Lord regrets punching Thanos in Infinity War

That’s where things get interesting, as he recapped his moment of madness when he punched Thanos, waking him from Mantis’s (Pom Klementieff) dream.

“And then I lost my temper and nearly destroyed half the universe,” Star-Lord says of his actions in Infinity War. Clearly, he feels guilty for that, not knowing that he never really had a choice in the matter. He was always going to punch Thanos, as that’s what the He Who Remains Kang wanted to happen. This was the only way to beat the villain.

“And she came back out of the past. There she is. Everyone else who died in the past stayed dead. Not her. Why? Was it the magic cliff? I don’t know. I’m not some freaking Infinity Stone scientist,” Quills continues his tirade.

Screenshot from Avengers: Infinity War: Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet. Image source: Marvel Studios

“I’m just some dumbass Earth dude who met a girl; fell in love; that girl died and then came back a total dick,” Quill concludes.

Hilariously, Nebula agrees with Star-Lord, despite him having left out some important information.

The short scene is a great callback to Infinity War and Endgame. The best part concerns Star-Lord’s admission that he might at fault for Thanos wiping out half of the living beings in the universe. That’s something he will have to live with for the rest of his life, despite the Avengers ultimately beating Thanos.

Hopefully, he’ll learn one day that his actions were meant to happen just as they did. And maybe use some of that Anger on Kang. After all, Kang is responsible for the deaths of Gamora, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

You can watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip below: