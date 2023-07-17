Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to Disney+ on August 2

Less than three months after hitting movie theaters, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to Disney+. On Monday, Marvel Studios confirmed that the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie will start streaming on August 2. Now you can watch the entire trilogy from the comfort of your home, provided you have a Disney+ subscription, of course.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Marvel’s recent lineup has been made up of more misses than hits, but Guardians Vol. 3 was a genuine success for the scuffling studio. Not only did it rake in over $840 million at the global box office (nearly doubling up Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), it garnered a respectable 82% from critics as well, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s Marvel’s synopsis: “In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

As with the two previous entries, Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. Will Poulter returns as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji makes his debut as the big bad—The High Evolutionary.

Now that writer and director James Gunn is busy building a new cinematic universe for DC, this will likely be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. That said, there’s still hope for a Legendary Star-Lord movie, which Gunn discussed in the Vol. 3 commentary track. But someone else is going to have to write and direct it, which Chris Pratt already endorsed.