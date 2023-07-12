Legendary Star-Lord solo movie teased by James Gunn

If you are curious about Marvel’s plans for Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you might want to watch snag a digital copy. Although he presumably won’t be involved in any future entries, director James Gunn teased the plot of a potential Star-Lord solo movie in the commentary track on the digital release of Guardians Vol. 3 (via The Direct).

If you saw Guardians Vol. 3, you know it ended with a stinger featuring Peter Quill back on Earth eating breakfast with Grandpa Quill (Gregg Henry). As their conversation fizzled out, a title card appeared on the screen: “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.” Now, thanks to a commentary track, we know exactly what Gunn and Pratt had planned for the character. Here’s what Gunn said about their plans for a Legendary Star-Lord movie:

Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He’s a fish out of water in just kind of regular water. So I can’t wait to see it.

Gunn appears to be referring to the Legendary Star-Lord comic series, which ran for 12 issues from 2014-2015. In that series, Peter Quill ditches the Guardians to go on a solo adventure in which he starts dating Kitty Pride, battling his father J’son (different from the movies), and encountering a reptilian alien species called the Badoon.

It’s unclear how much of that plot would have made its way into a Star-Lord movie, but now that Marvel Studios has access to the X-Men, anything’s possible!

That said, Gunn is currently building a new cinematic universe for DC, so if Marvel does decide to make a Legendary Star-Lord movie, they’re going to have to find someone else to do it. They also might scrap the idea altogether and settle for throwing Star-Lord into one of the upcoming Avengers movies. Personally, I’d prefer the solo movie.

While we wait for more news about the Star-Lord spinoff, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available to buy on digital storefronts and will hit Disney+ soon.