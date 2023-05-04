Chris Pratt says he’d consider returning as Star-Lord even without James Gunn

This weekend, James Gunn will bring an end to his MCU trilogy with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The beloved team will never look quite the same again, and there’s a good chance that some of our heroes won’t make it out alive. But even as the Guardians’ story ends, Chris Pratt wants to make it clear that he isn’t done with Star-Lord quite yet.

Will Chris Pratt play Star-Lord again?

Speaking with GamesRadar+ this week ahead of the premiere of Vol. 3, Pratt revealed that he would be willing to reprise the role of Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) in future Marvel movies, even if James Gunn was no longer in the director’s chair.

“It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James,” Pratt told GamesRadar+ in an interview earlier this week. “He’s done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?”

Pratt added that he’d rather not do it at all than bring the character back in the wrong way, but then confirmed that “if something makes sense I would do it.”

Of course, whether or not Chris Pratt will ever get top billing in a Marvel Studios movie again remains to be seen, but fans undoubtedly expect to see Star-Lord at least once more in Avengers: Secret Wars. Even if it isn’t the Star-Lord we remember, Marvel has a whole multiverse to play with and will take full advantage of that to close out the latest saga.

As for Gunn, he recently took over as the co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios and revealed a slate of ten movies and shows in the works for the first chapter of the new DC Universe. As such, we don’t expect any more MCU movies from Gunn any time soon.