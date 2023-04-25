Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 credits scenes: Here’s what they might be about

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Marvel’s next big MCU movie opens in theaters on May 5th, although lucky fans will get to attend free Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 screenings this Friday. The story of the current Guardians team is coming to an end, and we already expect a hilarious and emotional final ride. We know that much from James Gunn’s own teasers in the past few years, but also the first reactions to a private screening of the sequel. Since this is an MCU movie, we also expect credits scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a staple of Marvel’s universe of interconnected stories.

We already know the film will have two tags during the credits, as director James Gunn confirmed everything ahead of the film’s release. But the actual contents of the two Guardians Vol. 3 credits scenes haven’t leaked. Still, given what we know about this Guardians story, we can attempt to guess what these scenes will be about. Some Guardians Vol. 3 plot spoilers will follow below.

James Gunn has been telling everyone in the past few years that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t like the previous chapters in this franchise. It’s not supposed to be just a comedy, although we already saw plenty of clips from the film, and they’re hilarious.

Also, Gunn’s remarks indicated that we might leave the theater with our hearts broken. At least one Guardian might die in this high-stakes story.

What happens in Guardians Vol. 3?

Thanks to various Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leaks, which somehow didn’t include the contents of the credits scenes, we know which Guardian might die.

Despite the misleading marketing for the movie, it apparently won’t be Rocket (Bradley Cooper) who dies by the end of Guardians Vol. 3. Instead, leaks point to Drax (Dave Bautista) being the next in an increasingly long line of Avengers to perish.

The leaks also say that the Guardians will lose another team member, just like Avengers did in Endgame. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) will leave the team, which somewhat mimics the Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) departure. However, the latter went on a multiverse mission and returned a minute later as an old man who lived a happy life someplace else. We don’t expect Quill’s departure to be as impactful.

Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Then there’s Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who will not get back together with Quill, no matter how much the latter wants it. Well, this Gamora never broke up with Quill in the first place, so she can’t get back together with him. She never met Star-Lord in her reality, and she’s not falling in love with the Quill variant in the main reality. The same plot leak says that Gamora will lead the Ravagers by the end of the movie.

The Guardians will not cease to exist after losing Quill, Gamora, and Drax. But they’ll reportedly reform under Rocket as the Annihilators. We should see this team in future adventures, including upcoming Avengers movies.

None of this can be verified at this point. But these purported Guardians Vol. 3 events do support the idea that the final movie in the franchise will be more emotional than the previous ones.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) breaking Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) already broken heart into a million pieces over an open channel. Image source: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 credits scenes

Marvel already held a big Guardians Vol. 3 screening in Paris, France, a few days ago. The reactions from local critics are very encouraging, but they didn’t reveal spoilers. Nor did they mention what happens in the film’s two credits scenes.

Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature two credits scenes. That’s something James Gunn confirmed on Instagram before the film’s premiere.

We can only speculate on what happens in the credits scenes while we wait for the first leaks to arrive. But if the Guardians Vol. 3 plot leaks above are accurate, the sequel will not really address the bigger MCU story at play here. Namely that a massive team of Kang variants will be attacking the Avengers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a high-stakes story, but it might not have anything to do with the Multiverse Saga. At least there’s nothing in the trailer to make us think that’s even a possibility. Therefore, I’d expect at least one of the film’s credits scenes to connect Guardians Vol. 3 with the larger Multiverse Saga storyline.

Also, given the apparent sad tone of the film, a credits scene might change the audience’s mood by revealing the new team replacing the Guardians. And suggesting that we’re not done seeing these characters in MCU stories other than Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

Not to mention that Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) will finally be introduced. With his sort of powers, maybe he’ll attract the attention of a certain Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who is policing the universe. Put differently, a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 credits scene could tease The Marvels, which hits theaters in mid-November.

Whatever happens in these scenes, don’t leave the theater when the credits start rolling.