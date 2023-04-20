Hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip might confirm a big plot leak

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’re in the final weeks of marketing ahead of the May 5th Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, which means we’ll continue to be inundated with footage from the movie. In addition to TV commercials, Marvel has started releasing full clips from the movie. One such clip is the one-minute I Miss You clip. It’s incredibly hilarious, but the not-so-funny part of the video seems to confirm a big Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak from a few months ago.

If you hate Marvel spoilers, you’ll want to avoid what follows below.

The new Guardians Vol. 3 clip

We’ve seen the Guardians rock comically strange space suits in the trailers that Marvel has released so far. What’s funny about the suits is that they each have a different color, something you wouldn’t expect from anyone using such equipment. Space suits will usually look similar, which will make communication easier too.

And the clip’s main focus is colors and communications in what will be one of the movie’s great gags. You see, to talk to Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who wears the blue suit, you don’t press the blue button on your right arm. You press orange. It doesn’t make any sense, and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) does an amazing job explaining it. Well, she is also confused.

How is this all tied to the big Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak that we saw a few months ago? Everything will make sense if you’ve read all the leaks out there.

The Guardians are talking about communication channel colors because Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) had just pressed the blue button to plead with Gamora, telling her how much he missed her. And asking her to try to give him a chance, even though this isn’t the Gamora that loved him.

Gamora shoots Quill down painfully, calling him “Quinn” when addressing him. And that’s how we find out that Mantis, Drax (Dave Bautista), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) were listening all along. The blue button is the general communication button. Because Guardians.

What’s interesting here is that there’s no Groot (Vin Diesel) or Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in this scene. And considering the limited colors on their arms, they wouldn’t have had any suits for the two.

Also, I’ll point out that the mostly comedic tone of the clip is misleading. James Gunn repeatedly teased that Guardians Vol. 3 isn’t the comedy we expect following the first two installments. Yet the clip we saw so far delivered plenty of humor.

The big Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak

A December 15th Guardians Vol. 3 leak detailed the purported Marvel trailers that Disney played at the Asia-Pacific Content Showcase event. That report offered us this gem:

Later in the trailer, Quill again pleads with Gamora – ‘If you open up to it, there’s a possibility.’ Her response is a tough burn, ‘I don’t think so, Quinn.’ His humiliation is escalated when Nebula reveals this whole conversation is happening on an open channel, and they can all hear him being rejected.

That’s exactly how the Quill-Gamora conversation goes down in Marvel’s newly released clip.

While the December 15th leak didn’t reveal the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot, we did cover a different Guardians Vol. 3 leak on December 9th. That leak provided the broad strokes of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) breaking Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) already-broken heart into a million pieces over an open channel. Image source: Marvel Studios

Posted on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, which is now closed to viewers, the plot leak said that Gamora would not fall in love with Peter in Vol. 3. Contrary to what fans might expect, they won’t end up together, and Peter will be heartbroken for most of the movie.

She’ll lead the Ravagers by the end of the movie, and Peter will leave the Guardians. The rest of the group will reform under Rocket and have a different name. One Guardian will die, the plot leak said.

Crucially, the plot leak also indicated that Gamora will not even remember Peter’s last name. The detail dropped before the December 15th coverage of the Asia-Pacific Content Showcase trailers. And some four months before this week’s I Miss You clip where she calls him Quinn.

It might have been a lucky guess. Or the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot leak is accurate. We’ll know for sure come May 5th.