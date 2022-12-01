Ant-Man 3, Guardians 3, and Loki 2 trailers: All the details just leaked

What better way to start December is there than with a trio of MCU trailers for some of the most exciting upcoming releases now that Phase 4 has ended? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Loki 2 will all premiere in the first half of 2023, so we’re bound to see more trailer releases in the near future.

Of those, Marvel only showed the Ant-Man 3 trailer publicly. But the studio did release a Guardians 3 trailer at Comic-Con and showed footage from Loki season 2 at D23 Expo. Fast-forward to Thursday, and Marvel released clips for each of these titles. They’re not available on YouTube yet, but full descriptions for each trailer have leaked.

Mind you, spoilers might follow below.

Marvel screened the three trailers during Disney’s Asia-Pacific Content Showcase. But only those in attendance were able to watch them, as Marvel hasn’t released them on YouTube. Word on the street is that Marvel will attend CCXP22 in Brazil this week, so at least two of the three clips might make their way online officially.

Marvel’s second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Quantumania will be the first title of Phase 5, set to premiere on February 17th. That’s why we already have the first trailer, teasing the massive conflict between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) & Co. and Kang (Jonathan Majors). This must be the evil Kang who will fight the Avengers down the road in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

And if the new trailer description is accurate, this is the version of Kang who has already fought and killed many Avengers.

Per News.com.au, Scott answers Kang’s question from the first trailer. “Do we have a deal,” Kang asks. “I don’t think we do,” Scott replies, angering the villain.

The clip will also give us additional footage from the movie, showing how Scott has been living his life after Endgame. He has a memoir, goes to readings, and attends red carpet events. Scott also meets with Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) in a different scene. They’re friends going out to lunch, and magic is still a thing.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

As for Cassie (Kathryn Newton), we learn she’s been doing “science” while he was gone. And we know from the first trailer that Cassie might be responsible for Ant-Man and Wasp variants getting into the Quantum Realm without notice.

Kang’s interactions with Scott will be a highlight of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. According to the leak, we’ll see Kang telling Ant-Man, “I’ve killed you before,” and noting that “they all blend together after a while.”

We know this version of Kang is stuck in the Quantum Realm, but that statement should give you chills. It sure looks like this Kang already beat the Avengers. Maybe he did it more than once, killing plenty of Avengers teams over the years.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer

The Guardians Holiday Special gave us a low-stakes ending to Phase 4 last week. But the Disney Plus mini-movie does give us a few interesting reveals, too.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) half-sister. And the Guardians purchased Knowhere from the Collector. But the special had no clues about what’s coming in Vol. 3.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailers will do that, and News.com.au has details on it. The trailer that Disney showed at its APAC Content Showcase event appears identical to the Comic-Con clip. This might indicate that Marvel will release the same version of this trailer online. And rumors say the Guardians 3 trailer is imminent.

The clip tells us that the Guardians will meet the Ravagers, and Quill will find out that the new Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is the group’s leader. Nebula (Karen Gillan) knew that all along, as she informs Star-Lord that they had an appointment with Gamora.

(L-R): Karen Gillan as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis in Marvel Studios’ The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. Image source: Marvel Studios

The trailer will deal with Quill’s suffering for losing his Gamora. As a reminder, Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed his daughter in Infinity War. The new Gamora came from a different reality with the Thanos variant that attacked the Avengers in Endgame.

Quill tries to convince the new Gamora of their connection, but she won’t be convinced. “That person isn’t me,” she’ll respond when he tells her that she was “everything to me.” Gamora also adds that she “doesn’t think so, Quinn,” when he asks her to open up to the idea. The chat happens over an open channel, with everyone able to hear Gamora rejecting Quill.

The Guardians 3 trailer also gives us a first look at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will appear for the first time in the MCU in the sequel.

Moreover, the clip teases that we’ll learn how Rocket (Bradley Cooper) was created. Apparently, Baby Rocket is even cuter than Baby Groot.

The first Loki season 2 trailer

Marvel didn’t show just trailers for movies during the event.

Loki season 2 is one of the highly-anticipated attractions of MCU Phase 5. Set to debut next summer, the new season has a teaser trailer. It’s a shorter clip that Marvel showed at D23 Expo a few months ago.

We have no idea if Marvel will release this one online soon, but we know what happens in the clip.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is talking to someone, seemingly another Loki variant. But when the variant turns back, there’s nobody there.

Loki’s voiceover tells the audience, “this is going to sound strange, but I’m being pulled through time, and I’ve seen the terror of all things.”

Loki and Sylvie in the season finale of Loki. Image source: Marvel Studios

The clip moves to a scene featuring Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson), where the former is taking a sledgehammer to a mosaic inside the TVA. Loki smashes a wall to reveal a portrait of Kang, the big villain of the Multiverse Saga.

“There’s nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction,” Loki says in the clip, warning that “war is on the way.”

Per News.com.au, “there’s plenty of fun and almost frivolity,” in the Loki season 2 trailer. We have scenes featuring triple Lokis, “frilly shirts,” and Ke Huy Quan dropping into a shot on a harness.

However, the trailer doesn’t give us an actual release date for Loki season 2.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.