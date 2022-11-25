Marvel just spoiled something about the next major villain in the MCU

Kang (Jonathan Majors) is the next massive villain to take on the Avengers. We knew that would be the case ever since the Loki finale first aired. But then Marvel really confirmed it when the studio put his name in the Avengers 5 title: The Kang Dynasty.

We don’t have to wait until 2025 to see the villain in action, as Kang will show up next in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That’s also not a secret, as Marvel showed the big villain in the film’s first trailer.

However, with more than two months to go until Quantumania hits theaters, Marvel did spoil a significant Kang detail. If you hate MCU spoilers, you’ll want to avoid what follows below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed teased Kang’s importance for the MCU a few days ago. He also discussed how Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is about to fight this big MCU villain. It was all part of a story for Empire Magazine.

Separately, Jonathan Majors teased that the key detail that made him want to play Kang was the promise that he would play different iterations of the multiversal character.

These are exciting teasers that don’t spoil anything about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Avengers 5.

But the same Empire story, which has leaked online in full, delivers a big Kang spoiler. It’s an important detail that will help us understand his hatred towards Avengers. And it will make us wonder how he fought and killed some of them already.

Did the Avengers already beat Kang?

On the one hand, Kang is “someone who has dominion over time, and he’s a warrior and a strategist.” That’s how Reed teased the character. But as much as he might control the multiverse, Kang isn’t omnipotent.

We’ll find out early in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that Kang is stuck in the Quantum Realm. Trapped is a better word. For all his might and technological superiority, this evil version of Kang can’t escape the Quantum Realm for some reason.

It’s unclear how he got stuck there and why he can’t get out. Or how long he’s been waiting to come to the surface and resume(?) his multiversal war. But we do know from the trailer that he has killed Avengers before. Therefore, he must have fought Earth’s Mightiest Heroes before getting trapped.

Kang must have allies and foes in the Quantum Realm. And a lot of advanced technology. But what the previous Ant-Man movies taught us is that not everyone can travel to the Quantum Realm and back. That’s why Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) could not return home for so long.

This big Kang reveal explains why Kang is after Scott, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and the rest of the gang. These are the only people holding technology (the Pym particles) that let you go to the Quantum Realm and back. And that’s why Kang is after them.

Assuming this Kang variant will be the villain facing the Avengers in Kang Dynasty, it’s likely that Quantumania will not deliver a happy end. That is, Kang might escape from the Quantum Realm somehow. This could lead to the multiversal conflicts we expect to witness in the two upcoming new Avengers movies, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. But we’re just speculating based on limited information about Kang.

