Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer gets the band back together

Right on the heels of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Marvel Studios shared the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 at CCXP 2022 on Thursday. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will be the second film in Phase 5 of the MCU, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (jeez, these titles are getting long).

After being fired and rehired by Disney, James Gunn has returned to direct the third and final entry in his Guardians trilogy. The franchise will undoubtedly live on, but Gunn has made it clear that he sees this as the end of the story he wanted to tell.

Returning from the previous entries are Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. Zoe Saldaña will return as Gamora as well, but it’s technically a different Gamora than the one from the first two movies. The trailer also gives us our first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, who has been tasked with destroying the Guardians.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about Volume 3, but Gunn has already said that Rocket’s origin story will be one of the throughlines. Early on in the trailer, we get a glimpse of baby Rocket, who looks cuter than any murderous raccoon I’ve ever seen.

We also see the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who will serve as the film’s main villain. What we still don’t know is how this sequel will tie into the larger MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 comes out on May 5, 2023.

