Of the 20+ Netflix releases coming next week, here’s the one most people will be watching

Another week of fresh Netflix originals and third-party titles is just around the corner, with almost two dozen new releases teed up for the next seven days, including new and returning fan-favorite series, documentaries, comedy specials, and much more. And while everyone certainly has their own preferences and favorites, it seems to me that there’s one title that stands out as the biggest draw — that is, the one that I suspect the vast majority of people will be streaming once it arrives a little less than a week from now.

Outer Banks: Season 4, Part 1 (Oct. 10)

One of the tell-tale signs that Outer Banks is a massive Netflix hit and fan favorite is its release timing. The highly anticipated fourth season from co-creators Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate, in other words, is coming in two five-episode halves, with the first batch of episodes set for Oct. 10.

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Rudy Pankow as JJ in “Outer Banks.” Image source: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

“Come on, how long were we really gonna stay out of trouble?”

John B.’s words in the trailer below hint at just how foolish it was to think that the Pogues would focus on living the simple life after returning home from the City of Gold. The last we saw of everyone in the Season 3 finale, there’d been a time-jump 18 months forward since they found the gold in El Dorado. The deaths of both Ward and Big John were also still taking their toll, but everyone was doing their utmost to savor the victory they worked hard for.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“We knew we needed to give them a win, but it ended up being a complicated one,” Josh Pate said in a Netflix promotional interview. “We wanted the audience to feel that they had accomplished something and that it wasn’t all for nothing.”

Here’s what Netflix has to say about the upcoming season: “Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s (David Jensen) proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up to that moment.

“After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0,’ where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, and are drawn back into the ‘G’ game for a whole new adventure.”

What else to watch

Having said all that, it’s worth adding that If you’re not a fan of the OBX crew for whatever reason, not to fear. There’s still lots more to stream on Netflix next week — and for a comprehensive look at every title arriving next week, our monthly Netflix guide is the perfect resource to consult.

That list includes a variety of other original releases and third-party titles hitting the streaming giant over the next several days, such as a timely documentary about the Menendez brothers (the perfect complement to Ryan Murphy’s #1 new series) plus a new comedy special from Ali Wong, and new episodes of Love is Blind Season 7, among other titles.