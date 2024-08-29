Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Hillbilly Elegy Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Netflix just released some exciting new details about Outer Banks Season 4

By
Published Aug 29th, 2024 4:48PM EDT
Outer Banks on Netflix
Image: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

In the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s YA drama Outer Banks — Part 1 of which is set to hit the streamer on Oct. 10 — fans of the series have an exciting bit of storytelling to look forward to.

The ending of the third season back in early 2023 saw the show do a time-jump forward, with 18 months having passed since the Pogues found the gold in El Dorado. It was a victory to savor that was, at the same time, also complicated by the deaths of Ward and Big John. Outer Banks co-creators Shannon Burke and Josh Pate have previously explained in interviews that they wanted to give the Pogues a “win,” albeit a complicated one. They had to have accomplished something, in other words, so that it wasn’t all for nothing. Thus, that complicated Season 3 ending.

Outer Banks on Netflix
Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Rudy Pankow as JJ in “Outer Banks.” Image source: Netflix

So, where to take the story next in Season 4, a first teaser of which you can check out below?

Here’s what Netflix has to say about the upcoming season, which will be split into two five-episode halves (on Oct. 10 and Nov. 7): “Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s (David Jensen) proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up to that moment.

“After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0,’ where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, and are drawn back into the ‘G’ game for a whole new adventure.”

The new season promises a major ramping up of the stakes, with our Outer Banks favorites seriously in over their heads and new enemies racing to beat them to the treasure. As they weigh their collective past, present, and future, problems continue to mount. Are they willing to risk everything? Has it all been worth it? “You want the crazy jumping[-off-ships] stuff, but you want an emotional realism,” Pate told Netflix’s TUDUM.

“Taking stock and letting the impact of things really reverberate is part of keeping it emotionally real.”

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News