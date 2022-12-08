Spoilers may reveal who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres on May 5th, and it’s the second MCU Phase 5 title that will wrap up a trilogy. Ant-Man 3 hits theaters just a few months before that, on February 17th. Both movies will have higher stakes than other MCU stories, which means we’ll witness plenty of tragic events. Death could be part of the picture, especially in Guardians 3, which should have a different, more emotional tone than the previous two movies.

Rumors about the potential hero deaths in Guardians 3 are swirling, and a brand new claim provides additional context about the heartbreak we’re about to witness in Vol. 3. Before we can explain, you should know that significant spoilers might follow below. Stop reading here if you want to avoid them.

We explained a few days ago that death had played a major role in previous Guardians stories. But the films were comedies and were easy to digest. The events of Guardians 3 might be more serious, so any tragic deaths will hurt the audience more.

At the time, a rumor claimed that Drax (Dave Bautista) would be the Guardians member who would perish in Vol. 3. As saddening as such news might be to fans of the team, Drax deserves his time to shine in the MCU. Even if that will cost him his life.

Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

News about the deaths in Guardians 3

James Gunn has been teasing the emotional final chapter in the Guardians franchise for months. This implies that we’ll witness the deaths of some Guardians during this last ride. At the same time, Marvel reportedly shot multiple death scenes to prevent spoilers.

Therefore, we can’t say for sure that Drax will die in the upcoming adventure. However, a second report from a Marvel insider delivers the same news: We’ll experience Drax’s death in Guardians 3.

But the leaker has provided more context about the future of the Guardians team beyond Vol. 3. Greatphase is a Marvel insider who has provided MCU details in the past. The person used a different Twitter account to address the Guardians’ deaths.

Apparently, it’s just one death that we’ll see in the movie: Drax.

Rocket doesn’t die, he actually leads the Guardians by the end of the movie. Drax is the only death. Peter leaves the team but he’s still alive. Gamora moves on with her own team (not Guardians). Not really the “finale” movie you’re being sold on for #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 — Divinity Seeker (@greatphase15) December 8, 2022

The future after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Rocket (Bradley Cooper) will reportedly lead the Guardians by the end of the movie. Considering that he’s been alive during the Blip, that certainly makes sense. He does have more experience than his peers. Except for Nebula (Karen Gillan), who was also alive between Infinity War and Endgame.

The same leak claims that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) will leave the team, but he won’t die. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) will move on with her own team. We know from the leaked trailers that Gamora leads the Ravagers in Guardians 3.

Character deaths aside, the leaker claims that Guardians 3 isn’t really the “finale” movie that’s been teased.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

We can’t verify any of these claims at this time, so we’ll have to wait for more evidence from additional insiders.

Also, we’ll remind you that Marvel will need all the help it can get in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. That means many of the Guardians will have to survive Vol. 3 to then fight Kang (Jonathan Majors).