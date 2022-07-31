Marvel shot multiple versions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scenes to stop leaks

Marvel stunned fans a week ago at Comic-Con 2022 with a deluge of MCU announcements. On top of that, we got trailers for a few upcoming MCU adventures, and we saw the SDCC-exclusive trailers for other movies and TV shows leak online after the event. Then, several plot leaks followed, detailing the action in some of these next adventures. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the MCU movies whose Comic-Con trailer leaked this week, but the film’s heartbreaking deaths might not leak so easily.

That’s because Marvel might have shot multiple versions of these key scenes to prevent leaks from getting through. The news comes from a reliable insider’s sources.

Before we look at this Guardians 3 rumor, you should know that spoilers might follow below.

We know deaths are coming in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

“Part of the journey is the end,” said a certain Marvel character in a digital eulogy he gave himself. That is, death is inevitable in such superhero adventures.

The risk is real, and Marvel hasn’t shied away from killing some of the protagonists to drive the story forward. Not to mention that the multiverse gives Marvel a chance to revive plenty of the dead heroes along the way.

The Guardians franchise might have been on the lighter side of things, but it has provided plenty of death. We saw Groot (Vin Diesel) die early on, although Marvel just replanted the tree for the sequels.

Then Gamora (Zoe Saldana) died for good in Infinity War. That’s a death that the Avengers could not undo. The Gamora we have now in the MCU’s Earth-616 came from a different reality, the timeline that Thanos (Josh Brolin) left to attack the Avengers of the MCU’s primary universe.

Also, let’s not forget that only two Guardians survived Thanos’s snap at the end of Infinity War. Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) survived the snap. They then fought for five years alongside the Avengers.

Add to that James Gunn’s comments about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and you should expect the deaths of some of the main heroes.

The writer/director teased in more than one interview that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not the movie people expect. This might be this team’s final story, implying that we might see some heartbreaking deaths along the way.

Did Marvel shoot multiple endings?

Given Marvel’s inability to contain MCU leaks, it’s likely that some of these deaths will leak as we approach the film’s May 5th, 2023 release date. But we should expect conflicting rumors if this new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leak is accurate.

YouTuber Grace Randolph said she learned from her sources that Marvel shot multiple versions of death scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn is killing off a couple of Guardians, but Marvel doesn’t want them to leak. That explains the multiple death scenes that Marvel might have shot. It’s possible that not even the main stars of the movie know who will actually die by the end.

If accurate, this revelation seems to imply that Marvel shot different versions of the film’s ending. That’s really the only way to keep character deaths secret. They’d have to die in whatever final battle takes place in the film’s third act. But we’re only speculating.

Randolph thinks we won’t see Rocket’s death, as he might lead the team after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He already has plenty of experience thanks to all the Avengers action in between Infinity War and Endgame. But, again, this is just speculation.

What is clear is that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot has not leaked. While we wait for that to inevitably happen, you can watch Randolph’s take on the film’s deaths below.

