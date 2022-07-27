Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.

Even without a trailer, we know the movie has to explain T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) absence. The actor passed away a few years ago after a bout with cancer. After that, Marvel decided not to recast the role for the first sequel, a fitting way to honor Boseman’s legacy.

The first trailer does show the new Black Panther, but it doesn’t tell us who is behind the mask.

However, we might know who the next Black Panther is thanks to a massive Wakanda Forever plot leak. This is the second plot leak for the sequel in a matter of weeks. But it’s a lot more detailed than the first one. That’s why we’ll warn you that massive spoilers follow below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

The first Wakanda Forever plot leak we saw a couple of weeks ago only gave us the story’s broad strokes. It revealed the villain, a character who appeared in various rumors before that plot leak came along. And it outlined the general idea of the story.

That first plot leak also told us who the next Black Panther is, explaining how the next hero will access the Ancestral Plane.

The trailer that Marvel released at Comic-Con seemed to confirm the accuracy of the plot leak. The story is clear from the trailer. What’s unclear is how we get there. And the trailer never shows the face of the new Black Panther, although it does give us a look at a person wearing the Black Panther suit at the end.

You can see the new Black Panther teaser in the Wakanda Forever trailer below.

Note that this is your last chance to avoid the significant revelations from the new, extremely detailed plot leak.

The big Wakanda Forever plot leak

MCU spoiler fans who love to see spoilers before a movie or TV show is released might already be aware of the new plot leak. It comes from a Brazilian Twitter user who leaked the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot before the movie came out. Now, this person has posted an alleged full plot leak for Wakanda Forever.

The Redditors at MarvelStudiosSpoilers picked it up and translated it in full.

As with any rumor, there’s no guarantee that the plot leak is accurate. But it certainly fits well with the previous leak and the official trailer. But unlike the previous plot leak, this one is much more detailed.

The plot leak tells us that T’Challa will die of an illness in the movie, and the funeral takes place right at the beginning.

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is an MIT prodigy who is already friends with Shuri (Letitia Wright). Lake Bell plays an unnamed undercover American scientist who should be Riri’s teacher.

The plot leak also gives us Namor’s backstory. Tenoch Huerta’s character was born in 1500, the son of a human explorer and an indigenous princess from Tialocan. He fought the Spanish Inquisition, but the conflict forced him to hide underwater with his people. He is half mutant and half Tialocan.

Why Namor is the villain

Shuri will refuse to take the throne, according to the leak. That’s why Ramonda (Angela Bassett) will act as Queen Regent.

The stage is set for the Namor vs. Wakanda conflict we saw in the trailer. Riri creates a device that finds Vibranium, which Lake Bell uses to discover the precious metal in Antarctica and the Atlantic Ocean. The Vibranium wakes up Tialocan, and an explosion damages Namor’s kingdom.

Namor wants Wakanda to give him the technology he needs to fix his kingdom. But he also wants to go to war against Spain and other countries. Namora and Attuma will try to capture Riri, who escapes by creating her Ironheart suit. We already saw a teaser in the trailer that she’ll build her iron armor.

Namor will then flood the entire country of Nigeria to attack Wakanda, sending a Tsunami to the home of Black Panther. The attack will supposedly kill Queen Ramonda. This all happens before we even get to the new Black Panther.

Who is Marvel’s next Black Panther?

The Wakanda Forever plot leak tells us that Shuri will be extremely distraught after Ramonda dies. She will create a synthetic Vibranium heart herb to let her access the Ancestral Plane. She’ll also create Vibranium suits for Riri, Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Aneka (Michaela Coel), and M’Baku (Winston Duke). Then, they’ll all band together to fight Namor.

Shuri will supposedly meet a remorseful Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the Ancestral Plane. He’ll teach her to become the MCU’s next Black Panther. The previous plot leak also explains who will be the MCU’s next Black Panther, indicating that Shuri will don the suit.

But the new leak indicates that Shuri will not remain the new Black Panther. She will help Wakanda prevail over Namor. The villain will retreat with his people, and Shuri will pass the mantle to M’Baku. He will be the new king of Wakanda and the next Black Panther. Meanwhile, Shuri will focus on her tech.

Puzzlingly, the plot leak says that in the midst of all this action, the US declares war on Wakanda for some reason after Queen Ramonda dies.

Black Panther 2 credits scenes

Aside from explaining who the new Black Panther will be, the new plot leak also offers more details about the credits scenes. Apparently, we’re getting two of them.

Doctor Doom supposedly appears in the first one, as he’s the person who orchestrated the war between Tialocan and Wakanda. The American scientist is revealed to be Lucia Von Bardas.

The second credits scene is equally exciting. We find out that Nakia is pregnant with T’Challa’s baby. The Vibranium discovery in Antarctica leads to a mission to Wakanda to find more. But the US is also sending the Thunderbolts after the metal. Included on the team are Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

It’s unclear who plays Doctor Doom, and we’re assuming the actors who played the purported Thunderbolt members above will return to their roles.

You can read the full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Brazilian plot leak below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.