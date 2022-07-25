Avengers 5 and 6 are both releasing in 2025 – here’s what we know

Marvel’s Kevin Feige said recently that the MCU’s roadmap would soon become clear. We knew Marvel would make some big announcements at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and D23 Expo). But we had no idea what those announcements would be. It turns out that Marvel defied Comic-Con expectations and announced over a dozen movies and shows for MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6. In the process, Marvel revealed the Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 2025 release dates.

That’s something Marvel has never done before – release two Avengers movies in the same year. But it’s now possible thanks to Disney Plus. Before we explain what it all means, you should know that spoilers might follow below.

MCU Phase 4 is coming to an end

A day before Marvel’s big Hall H panel at SDCC, we saw plenty of trademark leaks for what seemed like unannounced Marvel movies. One series of leaks revealed the titles for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, although we didn’t know their order. Then, we saw the Avengers 7 movie title in a separate trademark leak.

Even so, we didn’t expect Marvel to reveal release dates for Avengers 5, let alone the sixth and seventh installments in the franchise. That’s because Marvel already has plenty of movies and TV shows coming out in the next two years, and an Avengers crossover seemed to be several years away. Not to mention that Marvel has gone out of its way to avoid using the Avengers in its movies and TV shows so far in the Multiverse Saga.

It turns out that we were partly right. Avengers 5 is three years away, as Marvel set a 2025 release date for it. So is Avengers 6.

We were also wrong about the scope of Marvel’s Comic-Con announcements. The MCU Phase 4 is coming to an end. And Marvel unveiled Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU. Moreover, Phases 4 through 6 will be part of the Multiverse Saga, another trademark that leaked before the event.

Marvel revealed that Phase 5 will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next February. And it’ll end with an exciting crossover, Thunderbolts, in July 2024. That happens to be just a few weeks ahead of SDCC 2024.

The biggest shock for the audience came when Marvel shared three Phase 6 titles.

Here are the Phase 6 release date so far: Fantastic Four (November 9th, 2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2nd, 2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7th, 2025).

Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 getting release dates just six months apart is something that Marvel has never attempted before. This indicates they will be closely related. Whatever happens in The Kang Dynasty, the story won’t end there. Secret Wars will follow just six months after Avengers 5, and presumably, the story will pick up right where Kang left off.

This release schedule also implies that the movies will be filmed back to back, just like Infinity War and Endgame. Avengers 3 and Avengers 4 were released one year apart, however, at a time when Marvel did not have the luxury of expanding the MCU on Disney Plus.

What’s also different from the previous Avengers announcements is that we already know the movie titles. We won’t have to wonder what Avengers 6 is called while we wait for its release.

Marvel also seems to be taking huge swings to rival Infinity War and Endgame. Avengers 5 doesn’t seem to be the soft reboot that we expected. Then again, we have no idea which Avengers will fight against Kang (Jonathan Majors). Or together with him. But Secret Wars will certainly be a massive movie, where we expect every Avenger to show up.

And yes, we expect the first Fantastic Four movie to be very important to the Avengers 5 story. Like Civil War was for Infinity War and Endgame.

What about Avengers 7?

Finally, we’ll also remind you that the trademark leaks revealed the Eternity Wars title for Avengers 7. We have no idea how soon that movie will come after Avengers 5. But Marvel also revealed plenty of Phase 6 release dates with no titles attached. And we did see rumors saying that the next big Avengers story might be a trilogy.

With that in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Avengers 7 release not long after Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. However, Feige did say that Secret Wars will be the final movie of the Multiverse Saga. Therefore, Eternity Wars should be part of a new Avengers adventure, one that’s not necessarily tied to Secret Wars.

We have plenty of time to find the answers in the coming years. After all, Avengers 5 is almost three years away. Until then, Marvel will hopefully feature some of the Avengers in the upcoming movies and shows heading to theaters and Disney Plus.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.