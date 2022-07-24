MCU Phase 5 and 6: Everything Marvel announced at Comic-Con

Whatever your expectations were for the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, they were likely exceeded. First, Marvel announced every movie and show in Phase 5 of the MCU. But we also got a preview of Phase 6, which will include two new Avengers movies. We now know nearly everything that Marvel has planned from now through the end of 2025.

Let’s break down everything we know about Phase 5 and Phase 6 after the panel.

MCU Phase 5: Movies and shows (2023-2024)

Marvel confirmed that Phase 4 will now end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters on November 11th, 2022. After that, Phase 5 will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17th, 2023. As far as we know, Marvel has revealed the entire slate of shows and movies in Phase 5, which you can see below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | February 17th, 2023

| February 17th, 2023 Secret Invasion (Disney Plus) | Spring 2023

| Spring 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | May 5th, 2023

| May 5th, 2023 Echo (Disney Plus) | Summer 2023

| Summer 2023 Loki season 2 (Disney Plus) | Summer 2023

| Summer 2023 The Marvels | July 28th, 2023

| July 28th, 2023 Blade | November 3rd, 2023

| November 3rd, 2023 Ironheart (Disney Plus) | Fall 2023

| Fall 2023 Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney Plus) | Winter 2023

| Winter 2023 Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus) | Spring 2024

| Spring 2024 Captain America: New World Order | May 3rd, 2024

| May 3rd, 2024 Thunderbolts | July 6th, 2024

Phase 5 will end with the fourth Captain America movie and the arrival of the new antihero team called the Thunderbolts. But that wasn’t the end of Marvel’s reveals.

MCU Phase 6: Movies and shows (2024-2025)

The sixth and potentially final phase of the Multiverse Saga (as Marvel is calling it) seemingly begins with the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot on November 8th, 2024. Plus, we are also getting another Avengers double feature in Phase 6, as Marvel adapts the incredible Secret Wars arc from the comics. Here’s what we know about Phase 6 so far:

Fantastic Four | November 8th, 2024

| November 8th, 2024 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | May 2nd, 2025

| May 2nd, 2025 Avengers: Secret Wars | November 7th, 2025

There will undoubtedly be another dozen or so movies and shows interspersed between all these movies. We know that the third Deadpool movie is in the works, as well as sequels to Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Way Home. And we still don’t know where the X-Men fit into all of this. Regardless, it’s exciting to see this new MCU saga take shape in Phase 5 and Phase 6. Perhaps we’ll learn even more at D23 Expo in September.

