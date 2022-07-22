Titles of Marvel’s next two Avengers movies might have leaked

Marvel Studios is hosting a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, but some huge news might have already leaked. On Friday, a number of trademarks began making the rounds on the internet. We can’t verify their legitimacy quite yet, but they appear to be from Disney. If so, they might have spoiled the names of the next two Avengers movies.

If you do not want to potentially ruin any of Marvel’s upcoming announcements, be warned that massive spoilers for the MCU might follow below.

Trademarks for two Avengers movies leak online

Here are five Marvel-themed trademarks that popped up on the European Union Intellectual Property Office’s (EUIPO) website on Friday:

There’s a lot to unpack here. Providing these are legitimate filings from Disney, they appear to be titles of unannounced projects.

First up are the Avengers movies: Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty. Rumors of an adaptation of the Secret Wars comic book have been floating around since before Phase 4 kicked off. As Marvel has trekked deeper into the multiverse in recent movies, it’s started to seem all but inevitable. As expected, this could be the next Endgame.

We knew that sooner or later Kang would take center stage as well. His appearance in Loki is one of the best moments of Phase 4 to date. Jonathan Majors is a force, and after he returns in the next Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, he will likely be ready to steal the spotlight. For at least one movie, he might be the next Thanos.

The Multiverse Saga is the new Infinity Saga

Marvel has also not-so-secretly been building a new team of anti-heroes in some of its new shows and movies. We think characters such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) will end up in Thunderbolts.

The name of the Captain America movie is rather odd, considering that was also the name of the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It sounds like some of the plot lines and characters from the Disney Plus series will be explored once again.

Finally, the Multiverse Saga trademark suggests that this will be the throughline of the next few phases. Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the MCU constituted the Infinity Saga, which culminated in the battle for the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame.

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but the future of the MCU certainly sounds exciting.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.